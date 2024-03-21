'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Released From Jail After Arrest
Christine Quinn's husband is no longer a jailbird, at least for now. The Selling Sunset alum's significant other, Christian Dumontet, was released from jail on Wednesday at 6:17 PM, shortly after his wife obtained a 7-day protection order against him, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
According to jail records, Christian sprung from a Los Angeles jail after posting his $30k bond. The records also revealed that his court date about the incident is scheduled for April 10.
As this outlet reported, Christine's husband was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Quinn told police that her tech hubby allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at her during an argument — and it reportedly hit their two-year-old son. Christian was handcuffed and taken to jail while wearing his bathrobe.
Their child was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, TMZ reported. Shortly after Christian's arrest, law enforcement sources claimed Christine was offered a seven-day emergency protective order against her husband, and she accepted. That means Christine and their son are protected for the next week.
Photos showed the embarrassing arrest, revealing the CEO barefoot and wearing a white bathrobe. The Selling Sunset star walked down the aisle with Christian in 2019, and they welcomed their first and only child in November 2021.
Hours before he was released from jail, cops swarmed their mansion with guns drawn to conduct a “building search.” But after searching the mansion, they concluded "there was no issue," reported Page Six. Sources shared that Christine and her son are not staying at the residence right now, and the visit was done out of an abundance of precaution.
She has yet to address the incident.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Christine for comment.
Christine's home was also the center of an attempted armed robbery in March 2022, when two individuals attempted to break into her multi-million mansion as her then-infant son slept feet away. She recalled the terrifying incident by sharing a video recording of their attempted crime.
Footage showed two men trying to bust through their large master bedroom window; however, the heavy-duty glass her husband had installed prevented them from getting in.