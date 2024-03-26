Your tip
Ex-'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Pleads For Restraining Order Against Her, Denies Throwing Bag of Glass at Reality Star

Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet filed a TRO request against her.

By:

Mar. 26 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

The tables have turned. Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, filed for a temporary restraining order against the Selling Sunset star just one week after she obtained an emergency protection order against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dumontet painted a completely different picture about what went down in their martial altercation that led to him being hauled out of their Los Angeles mansion in handcuffs and a bathrobe earlier this month.

Quinn's husband filed a temporary restraining order against the 'Selling Sunset' star.

Dumontet asked the court for protection — a move he considers necessary, especially considering the allegations against him.

He denied Quinn's domestic violence accusations, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Christine's husband was first arrested on Tuesday over a domestic violence incident involving their child.

Quinn's tech CEO husband claimed their fight all started over their two dogs, who are allegedly not housebroken. Dumontet said the pups pee and defecate all over their multimillion-dollar pad, claiming his reality star wife refuses to get them trained.

On the day in particular, Dumontet alleged the dogs had urinated all over some of his expensive belongings in what he thought was an animal-proof area.

Dumontet denied throwing a bag of glass at Quinn or their young son.

He said he went to confront Quinn about the ordeal but found her in their bedroom with tons of cleaning supplies. Dumontet claimed he grew frustrated and threw a trash bag against the wall.

He denied Quinn's accusations that the trash bag had glass in it — claiming it was full of paper towels and soiled rags.

Dumontet alleged Quinn filed a false police report and lied about domestic violence to set herself up more favorable for a potential divorce.

Dumontet also denied throwing the bag at the couple's young son. He further alleged that in the midst of the chaos, he attempted to remove his son from the area, but Quinn responded by snatching the child away and went to another room in the house.

Dumontet claimed shortly after Quinn took her son to the other room, cops showed up at their home with guns drawn and arrested him.

Dumontet said he was arrested over what he branded were lies his wife told police about the incident. Moreover, the tech CEO accused Quinn of filing a false police report and lying about the alleged domestic violence that took place in order to set herself up more favorably in the case they divorce.

Dumontet alleged it was for this reason that Quinn quickly got cops involved in their argument.

A judge has yet to sign off on Dumontet's TRO request.

