Ex-'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Pleads For Restraining Order Against Her, Denies Throwing Bag of Glass at Reality Star

The tables have turned. Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, filed for a temporary restraining order against the Selling Sunset star just one week after she obtained an emergency protection order against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dumontet painted a completely different picture about what went down in their martial altercation that led to him being hauled out of their Los Angeles mansion in handcuffs and a bathrobe earlier this month.