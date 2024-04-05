'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Files for Divorce, Demands Sole Custody of Son

Interestingly enough, Dumontet makes no mention of a prenuptial agreement — but he's demanding the court terminate Quinn's ability to seek spousal support from him. He's not asking for any alimony from her either. Quinn's ex also wants the court to determine that everything he's made since their separation be recognized as his. The divorce documents state they married in 2021 and not in 2019 as everyone thought.

TMZ was the first to report on the divorce.