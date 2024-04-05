'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Files for Divorce, Demands Sole Custody of Son
Christine Quinn's husband beat her to the punch. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the Selling Sunset alum's estranged significant other, Christian Dumontet, filed for divorce on Friday, and he's demanding sole custody of their son despite being ordered to temporarily stay 100 yards away from the kid and Quinn.
Dumontet cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, and checked the box for sole legal and physical custody of their young son. The tech CEO signaled that he'd be open to giving Quinn visitation. Here lies the issue — as RadarOnline.com reported, a judge granted the former Netflix star a temporary restraining order against her hubby, protecting herself and their son, after he allegedly threw a bag full of glass at the child last month, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him.
Interestingly enough, Dumontet makes no mention of a prenuptial agreement — but he's demanding the court terminate Quinn's ability to seek spousal support from him. He's not asking for any alimony from her either. Quinn's ex also wants the court to determine that everything he's made since their separation be recognized as his. The divorce documents state they married in 2021 and not in 2019 as everyone thought.
TMZ was the first to report on the divorce.
We obtained the documents showing that a Los Angeles judge signed off on Quinn's request for temporary protection from her ex. The order requires Dumontet to say 100 yards away from her, their son, and her two Yorkshire Terriers. However, he is allowed to have court-ordered visits with their child.
Quinn revealed the disturbing allegations about the fight that led to his arrest when she filed for a restraining order last week. According to the former Selling Sunset star, they began arguing over finances when Dumontet allegedly became unhinged.
Quinn said her husband allegedly started throwing several items at her (including dog feces), pouring liquid all over their bedroom, and pulling out his junk to urinate on the floor. She also claimed Dumontet threw a bag full of glass that hit their toddler son, who had to be taken to the hospital; however, he denied her allegation, saying he threw the bag at the wall and not at their child.
Dumontet said the argument started after her dogs allegedly urinated all over his expensive possessions. He also filed for protection from Quinn but his request was denied. RadarOnline.com obtained photos of Dumontet moving his belongings from their marital home just days before filing for divorce.
Sources told us that he hired his own security detail, who assisted him with the move.
Dumontet was arrested twice in two days in March. After he was released from jail for the alleged bag-tossing incident, Quinn's husband returned to their home, violating the emergency protection order she had at the time. The pair only share one child.