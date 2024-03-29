PHOTOS: Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Moves Belongings From Home With 'Hired Security Staff'
Christine Quinn's estranged husband returned to the scene of the alleged crime. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show Christian Dumontet moving his belongings out of their multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday, the same day his estranged wife filed for a restraining order against him and revealed disturbing allegations about the fight that led to his arrest.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that Dumontet showed up at their marital home around 3 PM with three men he hired as his security detail. Our insider shared that the tech mogul and his security staffers made "many trips in and out of the home through the open garage" and loaded boxes into the covered bed of a blue Ford truck.
"There was a total of three security vehicles, the blue pickup truck that went inside and drove away with Christian, the white Prius, and the burgundy Charger-looking one," the source shared, adding, "The security did say they were called out that day."
We're told the ordeal took about an hour and 45 minutes, with no sign of Quinn despite her yellow Lamborghini being "parked in [the] driveway for approximately five days."
RadarOnline.com told you — Quinn filed a request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband this week after he was arrested twice in two days.
The Selling Sunset star detailed what she claimed sparked their initial fight, alleging they were arguing over finances when Dumontet reportedly became unhinged.
Quinn said her husband allegedly started throwing several items at her (including dog feces), pouring liquid all over their bedroom, and pulling out his junk to urinate on the floor. Quinn also claimed Dumontet threw a bag full of glass that hit their toddler son, who had to be taken to the hospital; however, he denied her allegation, saying he threw the bag at the wall and not at their child.
He claimed the argument started after her dogs allegedly urinated all over his expensive possessions.
He also filed for protection from his wife. The judge has yet to rule on either party's request.
Dumontet was arrested last week over the alleged incident, with officers escorting him out of their home in handcuffs and his bathrobe. He was released one day later and was back in jail that night for violating a temporary protection order Quinn had that was supposed to keep him away for seven days.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Quinn claimed her husband's mental health has "severely declined" in the past six months, claiming he's grown "paranoid" and even allegedly faked a suicide attempt to see how she'd react.
The former Netflix star is allegedly shopping for divorce lawyers and is planning to pull the plug on their four-year marriage. At the time of this post, neither Quinn nor Dumontet has filed for divorce.