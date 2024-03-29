PHOTOS: Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Moves Belongings From Home With 'Hired Security Staff'

Christine Quinn 's estranged husband returned to the scene of the alleged crime. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show Christian Dumontet moving his belongings out of their multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday, the same day his estranged wife filed for a restraining order against him and revealed disturbing allegations about the fight that led to his arrest.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that Dumontet showed up at their marital home around 3 PM with three men he hired as his security detail. Our insider shared that the tech mogul and his security staffers made "many trips in and out of the home through the open garage" and loaded boxes into the covered bed of a blue Ford truck.

"There was a total of three security vehicles, the blue pickup truck that went inside and drove away with Christian, the white Prius, and the burgundy Charger-looking one," the source shared, adding, "The security did say they were called out that day."

We're told the ordeal took about an hour and 45 minutes, with no sign of Quinn despite her yellow Lamborghini being "parked in [the] driveway for approximately five days."