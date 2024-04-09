Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer Feels 'He Was The Victim' in Sexual Misconduct Scandal and is Planning Career Comeback: Report

matt lauer reunites with savannah guthrie at producers wedding
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer feels he is "owed an apology" for the allegations that got him fired from NBC in 2017 as he plans a media comeback, according to a new report.

By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ousted TV host Matt Lauer is allegedly harboring resentment over the accusations that led to his famous fall from grace as he plans a media comeback, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lauer, now 66, was fired by NBC in 2017 after nearly 20 years on the Today Show amid a string of workplace sexual misconduct allegations. The former anchor has consistently denied the claims, and an insider revealed he has no intention of apologizing.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer
Source: MEGA

The ousted Today show host thinks "enough time has gone by" since the scandal, and is quietly planning a return to the spotlight, a source told Us Magazine.

“He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend,” the source told Us Magazine on Tuesday. “He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology.”

Hoping for redemption, Lauer is quietly laying the groundwork for his return to the media landscape, the source said, adding he thinks “enough time has gone by” since the workplace scandal.

“He’s started to talk to people,” the insider shared. “He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, public relations expert David Johnson also told the outlet he believed any future success for Lauer hinges on an apology, and that if he "continues to view himself as the victim, he is doomed in his comeback attempt."

“If he is truly of the mindset that he was the victim he will not succeed," Johnson said. "Americans want a sign of contrition and that he changed.”

A source close to Lauer said the scandal has made the former morning show host distrust the media.

“He now very much believes that the media can’t be trusted. You go from being judge and jury to being I don’t believe the media. Couldn’t be more of a 180,” the source said.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer
Source: MEGA

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 after the allegations were reported by his coworkers.

Article continues below advertisement

While the embattled broadcaster “wants to get back into the media,” he has been spending most of his time on Long Island, the person added. “He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided.”

The remarks are just the latest sign of Lauer's efforts to return to the spotlight.

Sources at a wedding he attended in December said Lauer was seen begging his Today show replacement, Savannah Guthrie, for help reviving his career.

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer
Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer reunites with savannah guthrie at producers wedding
Source: MEGA

Lauer was seen begging his Today show replacement Savannah Guthrie for help reviving his career at a wedding in January, eyewitnesses said.

Article continues below advertisement

"Savannah and Matt looked to be having a serious talk while the party went on," a guest told the National Enquirer.

Witnesses said Lauer was mostly shunned by his other former colleagues who were celebrating Today producer Jennifer Long's marriage in New York.

In 2019, Ronan Farrow revealed the details of the initial allegation of sexual misconduct against Lauer in his bombshell book, Catch and Kill.

Several more women soon came forward with similar reports.

Article continues below advertisement
matt lauer and gf shamin abas going strong
Source: mega

Lauer has kept a low profile since his NBC fallout, and has been dating Shamin Abas since 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

The former TV personality was among the prominent figures brought down by the #MeToo movement.

Amid the fallout, Lauer started dating Shamin Abas in 2019, and while the couple has kept a low profile, they were spotted at Don Lemon's wedding over the weekend.

A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that their romance was going "strong" after months of considering a marriage of their own.

Lauer met Abas, a public relations and marketing executive from Wales, through mutual friends following his divorce from Annette Roque.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.