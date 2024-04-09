Matt Lauer Feels 'He Was The Victim' in Sexual Misconduct Scandal and is Planning Career Comeback: Report

“He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend,” the source told Us Magazine on Tuesday. “He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology.”

Hoping for redemption, Lauer is quietly laying the groundwork for his return to the media landscape, the source said, adding he thinks “enough time has gone by” since the workplace scandal.

“He’s started to talk to people,” the insider shared. “He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim.”