Matt Lauer and GF Shamin Abas Going 'Strong' as Couple Makes Rare Appearance at Don Lemon's Star-Studded Wedding: Source
Former NBC host Matt Lauer and his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, made a rare public appearance at the nuptials of fellow television personality Don Lemon over the weekend, confirming they are still very much an item years after his firing.
The couple started dating in 2019 and a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Lauer and Abas are going "strong" after months of back and forth about their own wedding.
Abas, a Welsh-born PR and marketing executive, and Lauer met through mutual friends before sparking romance rumors on the heels of his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque.
Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 over a string of sexual misconduct accusations that stained his media career, having since remained out of the spotlight for the most part.
Abas and Lauer were in good spirits while attending the wedding of Lemon, who was axed from CNN last year around this time following a divisive morning show run, and Tim Malone in New York City on April 6.
Lauer opted for a traditional navy suit jacket and dress pants, while his leading lady wore a burnt orange-colored striped dress and red cardigan. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands while out and about.
The ceremony was held at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church while the reception took place at Polo Bar.
Among the attendees were The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro as as well as Today alum Tamron Hall.
- Matt Lauer Begs Savannah Guthrie For Help Reviving His Career 6 Years After 'Today' Firing: Report
- Matt Lauer Reunites With Savannah Guthrie at 'Today' Show Producer's Wedding 6 Years After His Firing
- Al Roker Still Friends With Matt Lauer, Exchanging Christmas Gifts Years After 'Today' Show Scandal: Report
Actor Alec Baldwin also made an appearance for Lemon and Malone's wedding, plus Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps showed up for the special occasion too.
Prior to the event, Lauer previously attended the nuptials of Today show producer Jennifer Long and her husband Reid Sterrett back in December, marking the first time he and former co-host Savannah Guthrie had been photographed at the same spot in six years.
Sources previously told this outlet that Abas and Lauer were keen to walk down the aisle themselves one day.
"They have very different ideas on what they want their wedding to be and it's causing friction in their relationship for the first time," an insider spilled back in 2022, claiming that "Shamin wants something on the small side, at the house with a few close friends and relatives."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Last February, another tipster told us she was ready to make it official but that Lauer was dragging his feet.
"He's paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners if he marries again," claimed a source.