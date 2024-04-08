Matt Lauer and GF Shamin Abas Going 'Strong' as Couple Makes Rare Appearance at Don Lemon's Star-Studded Wedding: Source

Abas, a Welsh-born PR and marketing executive, and Lauer met through mutual friends before sparking romance rumors on the heels of his divorce from ex-wife Annette Roque.

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 over a string of sexual misconduct accusations that stained his media career, having since remained out of the spotlight for the most part.

Abas and Lauer were in good spirits while attending the wedding of Lemon, who was axed from CNN last year around this time following a divisive morning show run, and Tim Malone in New York City on April 6.