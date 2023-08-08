‘Sparks Just Aren’t There’: Matt Lauer’s 3-year Romance With Girlfriend Shamin Abas Cooling Off, Sources Claim
Matt Lauer’s romance with PR exec Shamin Abas has cooled off to the point where she’s no longer his plus one to events, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced former Today anchor, 65, was most recently spotted alone, and looking sad, at a July 22 gala for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
“He and Abas are not as compatible as previously thought,” spilled an insider. “She’s become a regular no-show at his charity events and other social occasions.”
“People ask him all the time where she is, and he’s becoming increasingly uncomfortable having to explain her absence when they used to be joined at the hip,” said a source.
Lauer started dating Abas, 54, three years ago. The relationship started after his divorce from Annette Roque was finalized and he had been fired from Today over accusations of sexual misconduct.
“They’re still good friends but the sparks just aren’t there anymore,” dished an insider to The National Enquirer.
“Matt needs a partner to feel validated, but Abas is self-sufficient and doesn’t want to just be arm candy. She has her own life, business, and friends, and she’s basically keeping their social activities separate to maintain her own identity,” said a source who claimed Lauer has not been a fan of the behavior.
“Matt doesn’t like it one bit, and it’s made him resentful and sulky,” the source added.
The development comes months after sources revealed Abas was “ready to cut” off Lauer due to him dragging his feet on popping the question.
Earlier this year, an insider spilled that, “Shamin is ready to cut and run if Matt doesn’t make the commitment.”
The source said Abas had no problem signing a prenup, but Lauer was allegedly nervous about walking down the aisle after his bitter divorce.
“Matt’s best friend now is money,” the insider explained. “Since he was fired, he doesn’t have a revenue stream and he’s holding on to what he has.”
Lauer has been keeping a low profile ever since he was fired in 2017. At the time, a rep for NBC News explained in a statement, "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer."
"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," the statement added.
Later it was revealed, a former NBC News producer Brooke Nevils accused Lauer of sexual assault in Russia during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She filed a complaint with NBC in November 2017.
Lauer denied all allegations of improper behavior.