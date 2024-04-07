Don Lemon's Wedding: CNN Host Kaitlan Collins Not in Attendance Months After Morning Show Battle
Former CNN host Don Lemon tied the knot with Tim Malone on Saturday, April 6. However, his former morning show co-host, Kaitlan Collins, was busy attending another wedding in New York City on the same day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Instead of congratulating her ex-co-host, Collins posted several photos from another lavish wedding at the Roundhouse in NYC.
Lemon and Malone, who wore matching tuxes for the ceremony, were surrounded by family and friends, with an extensive star-studded guest list, including Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, legendary music producer Clive Davis, Sex and the City creator Darren Star, Modern Family’s Steve Levitan and The View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.
Other guests included Sara Haines, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, Tamron Hall and Matt Lauer with girlfriend Shamin Abas. Lemon's former CNN colleagues, including Dana Bash, Erin Burnett and Kate Bolduan, were also present for the nuptials.
Lemon and Collins have reportedly had a contentious relationship ever since they both hosted CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow.
RadarOnline.com was told Lemon blew up on CNN staffers after the company newsletter featured a story about his altercation with Collins.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," a well-placed insider spilled on Friday.
The newsletter obtained by RadarOnline.com linked to a New York Post article reading, "Tensions on the set of 'CNN This Morning' have recently boiled over."
Lemon was eventually fired from CNN after being accused of "sexist" and "misogynistic" behavior. However, Malone stuck by him.
"Don and Tim have built a life together that has seen them through thick and thin," a source said of the soon-to-be newlyweds late last year.
"Tim has been Don's rock, especially during the past year," the insider continued. "Their wedding is not just a celebration of love but a testament to the strength of their bond!"
Management cut Lemon a staggering $24 million check after he was fired from the network in April 2023.
Lemon got kicked off of the network last spring amid falling ratings and mounting controversy, including when he suggested women are considered past their prime once they turn 50 while reported on then-GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
The separation deal reportedly signed by Lemon included the complete payout from his contract.