Jake Tapper Accuses Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Hypocrisy and Weaponizing Anti-Semitism

In his closing remarks on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, October 29, Tapper called out Greene for her selective outrage on the issue of anti-Semitism.

He pointed out that while some Democrats have condemned Tlaib's rhetoric on Israel, Greene is throwing stones from a glass house by remaining silent on Trump's November 2022 dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and other concerning actions. "Donald Trump posted a screed accusing liberal Jews of ‘voting to destroy America and Israel’ last Rosh Hashanah to nary a peep from any House Republican leaders," Tapper told CNN viewers.

He also mentioned that Greene herself has ties to Fuentes, having spoken at an event organized by him in 2022.