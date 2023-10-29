Your tip
Jake Tapper Accuses Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Hypocrisy and Weaponizing Anti-Semitism

Source: MEGA
Oct. 29 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Jake Tapper did not hold back in his scathing commentary on Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, accusing her of hypocrisy for filing a motion to censure Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib for anti-Semitism while ignoring former President Donald Trump's dinner with a Holocaust denier, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to censure Rashida Tlaib.

In his closing remarks on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, October 29, Tapper called out Greene for her selective outrage on the issue of anti-Semitism.

He pointed out that while some Democrats have condemned Tlaib's rhetoric on Israel, Greene is throwing stones from a glass house by remaining silent on Trump's November 2022 dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and other concerning actions. "Donald Trump posted a screed accusing liberal Jews of ‘voting to destroy America and Israel’ last Rosh Hashanah to nary a peep from any House Republican leaders," Tapper told CNN viewers.

He also mentioned that Greene herself has ties to Fuentes, having spoken at an event organized by him in 2022.

Jake Tapper called out MTG's hypocrisy.

Tapper also criticized Greene for promoting a number of conspiracy theories, such as the "great replacement theory," which suggests that rich Jews are trying to replace White Americans with people of other races and religions. He even brought up her belief in the "Jewish space laser conspiracy," which claims that a consortium, including wealthy Jews, is using lasers on satellites to start forest fires in targeted areas.

The CNN host emphasized the importance of not using anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-gay behavior, misogyny, or any other form of bigotry as political weapons. He ended the segment by saying, "This s--- is not a game."

Greene used to spread 'Jewish space laser' conspiracy theories.

Greene's attempt to censure Democratic Representative Tlaib has seemingly backfired, as Greene is now facing potential censure herself.

In response to Greene's controversial remarks targeting Tlaib, freshman Democrat Representative Becca Balint has introduced a resolution to censure Greene in the House of Representatives.

Balint accused Greene of using "Islamophobic" rhetoric against Tlaib, who is Muslim. The Georgia congresswoman called Tlaib an "Israel-hating America-hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for" and even introduced a resolution to censure Tlaib over her response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: radar

On Thursday, Balint moved a privileged resolution in the House, aiming to censure Greene.

The resolution points out several instances in which Greene perpetuated conspiracy theories related to the 9/11 attacks and the January 6 Capitol riot. Additionally, the resolution highlights that Greene showed explicit images of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, during a congressional hearing, among other criticisms.

