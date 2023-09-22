Marjorie Taylor Greene Drafting 'Declaration of War' Against Mexican Cartels

During a recent interview with Charlie Kirk, the founder of the student conservative group Turning Point USA, on Real America's Voice, Greene expressed her frustration over the allocation of American funds.

The 49-year-old far-right politician complained about the "billions and billions" of American dollars being sent to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, rather than being used to defend the U.S.-Mexico border.

"There has been over 10,000 people invade [sic] Eagle Pass in the last 24 hours. This is unprecedented," she told Kirk. "Our country is under attack, and who is leading the attack, Charlie? It's the Mexican cartels."