Marjorie Taylor Greene Drafting 'Declaration of War' Against Mexican Cartels
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her intention to draft a "declaration of war" against Mexican drug cartels, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This announcement comes amidst her opposition to American aid to Ukraine and criticism of President Joe Biden's border policies.
During a recent interview with Charlie Kirk, the founder of the student conservative group Turning Point USA, on Real America's Voice, Greene expressed her frustration over the allocation of American funds.
The 49-year-old far-right politician complained about the "billions and billions" of American dollars being sent to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, rather than being used to defend the U.S.-Mexico border.
"There has been over 10,000 people invade [sic] Eagle Pass in the last 24 hours. This is unprecedented," she told Kirk. "Our country is under attack, and who is leading the attack, Charlie? It's the Mexican cartels."
"I'm announcing on your show, that I would like to get Washington to realize who our real enemy is to the American people, who's responsible for the 300 Americans dying every single day, dying from fentanyl, who's responsible for a multi-billion dollar human trafficking and drug trafficking industry that directly affects the United States of America," Greene continued.
"And that is the Mexican cartels," she clarified. "Not the Mexican government, not the Mexican people. So, I am currently drafting a 'Declaration of War' against the Mexican cartels."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- 'You Are a Con Woman': Pro-Trump Activist Laura Loomer Takes Aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Biden's White House Blasts 'Extreme' Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene After Congresswoman Issues Impeachment Threat
- 'Not Fit for Office': Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mitch McConnell After 81-year-old Senator Suffers Second Mysterious Episode in Weeks
Kirk followed up Greene's rant by expressing his frustration with the Republican Party's "infatuation with Volodymyr Zelensky."
He also criticized the lack of concern shown towards the recent influx of migrants entering the country without proper documentation. Kirk claimed those crossing the border have not undergone DNA testing or background checks.
"We don't know who these people are — just waltzing right into America to invade the country," Kirk told Greene.
There are currently no constitutional provisions for declaring war on anything other than an actual country.
The implications of Greene's proposed declaration remain uncertain since the Mexican cartels are not a sovereign nation.
The Biden administration has recently taken steps to address the situation at the border. On Thursday, September 21, it was announced that an additional 800 troops would be deployed to help manage the influx of migrants.