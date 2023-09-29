Parents of Young Black Gymnast Snubbed at Medal Ceremony Slam 'Useless Apology'

The parents of a gymnast who was snubbed during a medal ceremony speak out.

The gymnast's mother and father condemned the sports body for issuing the apology 18 months after the heartbreaking incident.

The parents of a 10-year-old Black gymnast slammed the "useless apology" from Gymnastics Ireland over a viral video that sparked accusations of racism, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The gymnast's mother said there was 'no excuse' for what happened to her daughter.

While the incident took place at a March 2022 competition in Dublin, a video from the medal ceremony recently went viral, prompting accusations of racism against Gymnastics Ireland.

In the footage, a group of young gymnasts patiently stood in a line as they waited for the official, a white woman, to hand out medals. As the white official moved in a systematic fashion down the line, draping the red ribbon around each athlete's neck, she briefly paused when she reached the Black gymnast.

In a stunning move, the official skipped the child and proceeded to hand out the next medal to another gymnast.