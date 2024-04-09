MSNBC's Jen Psaki Mocks Fox News, Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Fearmongering' After Solar Eclipse
MSNBC host Jen Psaki slammed Fox News and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for their "fearmongering" about the New York earthquake and solar eclipse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While much of the country was buzzing with excitement over Monday's solar eclipse, the Georgia representative bizarrely claimed the earthquake and eclipse were "signs" from God, calling on Americans to "repent."
Fox News seemingly attempted to use the eclipse to stir up tensions over immigration and the border, with some hosts claiming migrants would use a brief four-minute window to cross the southern border.
Other Fox News hosts appeared to suggest it was okay to stare at the sun without eye protection — despite widespread warnings not to — and used a video clip of then-president Donald Trump staring at the sun without eye protection during the 2017 eclipse to bolster their claim, "He was fine — and so were we."
Psaki had a field day as she mocked Greene and Fox News for their absurd claims on Monday's edition of Inside with Jen Psaki.
Psaki noted excitement over the Great American Eclipse while taking a dig at the ex-president, "Remember, it was only back in August of 2017 that the last solar eclipse cut across the United States. And just like today, Americans throughout the country pause their days to safely gaze at the sun through their protective shades, with, of course, the notable exception of this guy."
"In past millennia, solar eclipses used to be tied to mass superstition and fear a long time ago, but now they’re instead rare moments of collective awe where people get to watch an incredible and frankly, very cool celestial event," Psaki continued.
"But sometimes, even in this day and age, some folks try really hard to make it something more."
After repeating Greene's post calling on Americans to repent, Psaki added, "I mean, I’m just going to pause on that statement for a moment because it’s just — it’s really something and you need to read it."
"Now, her post was, of course, quickly tagged with a community note that pointed out that the U.S. averages about four earthquakes a day. That’s what happens. And that solar eclipses are able to be predicted well in advance, but have no fear," the MSNBC host added before reading Greene's follow-up post, in which she doubled down on her claims.
Psaki then took a swing at the conservative network, saying, "I mean, another explanation is sometimes these things are just coincidences, maybe. I mean, but even “Fox News” attempted to not so subtly tie the eclipse to their favorite all-time political issue."
A clip then rolled of a message from the network, "Fox News alert, a rare celestial event collides with a policy failure on the ground. The southern border will be directly in the path of totality today when the moon covers the sun for nearly four minutes."
"The funny thing is, back in 2017, the last time there was a solar eclipse in the U.S., no serious person was trying to spin it this way," Psaki remarked.
"But in the larger context of the language that the right is pushing seven months out from Election Day, by the way, fearmongering about invading migrants and livable cities and Donald Trump warning about a bloodbath if he is not reelected," Psaki continued.
"This is just another example of the fear that they are all too eager to inject into anything and everything under the sun."