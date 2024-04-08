‘Lying’: Trump Slammed After Accusing Democrats of ‘Executing the Baby After Birth’ in Wild Video on Abortion Stance
Donald Trump didn't hold back when talking to his supporters about his stance on abortion — and the ex-president took time to attack democrats position on the matter.
On Monday, Trump released a four-and-a-half minute video on his social media platform Truth Social.
In the video, the ex-president said, "Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights, especially since I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended. Row v Wade. They wanted it ended."
He added, "It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones are in this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month. The concept of having an abortion in the later months, and even execution after birth."
Trump continued, "And that’s exactly what it is. The baby is born. The baby is executed after birth is unacceptable, and almost everyone agrees with that. My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it. From a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state."
"Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others. And that’s what they will be at the end of the day. This is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart or in many cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family and do what’s right for yourself. Do what’s right for your children. Do what’s right for our country, and vote. So important to vote," he said.
- Trump Raises Record $50.5 Million at Florida Fundraiser, Doubling the Amount Raised at Joe Biden's Recent Event
- Donald Trump Posts 'Unhinged' Rant on Truth Social About Court Cases, Judges, and Compares Himself to Nelson Mandela
- Donald Trump Looks 'Rather Svelte' in New Photo Leading CNN Panel to Speculate Whether or Not He's Using Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
Trump told his followers, "At the end of the day, it’s all about will of the people. That’s where we are right now. And that’s what we want, the will of the people. I want to thank the six justices Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch."
"Incredible people for having the courage to allow this long term, hard fought battle to finally end this 50 year battle over Roe v Wade, took it out of the federal hands and brought it into the hearts, minds and vote of the people in each state. It was really something," he said.
Trump ended, "Now it’s up to the states to do the right thing. Like Ronald Reagan, I am strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. You must follow your heart of this issue, but remember, you must also win elections to restore our culture and in fact, to save our country, which is currently, and very sadly, a nation in decline."
Political commentator Molly Jong Fast wrote about Trump's statement, "Trump installed the three justices who overturned Roe v wade ergo this is a lie. Do not repeat Trump verbatim, especially in a situation like this, where he has laid the groundwork for a national abortion ban and his people are working behind the scenes right now, to ban the abortion pill."
She added, "Trump is lying about leaving abortion up to the states and if you repeat his lie you are enabling him."
Another added, "Trump says he wants to leave abortion “up to the states” while endorsing hundreds of candidates who do not want to leave it up to the states."
"In 2016, Trump pledged to ban abortion & punish anyone who gets one. His various judicial picks voted to overturn Roe & ban mifepristone. He's surrounded himself with sworn enemies of reproductive rights. Whatever he's saying today, know that he will ban abortion given a chance," argued another anti-Trump supporter.