‘Lying’: Trump Slammed After Accusing Democrats of ‘Executing the Baby After Birth’ in Wild Video on Abortion Stance

In the video, the ex-president said, "Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights, especially since I was proudly the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended. Row v Wade. They wanted it ended."

He added, "It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones are in this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month. The concept of having an abortion in the later months, and even execution after birth."