Donald Trump Posts 'Unhinged' Rant on Truth Social About Court Cases, Judges, and Compares Himself to Nelson Mandela
Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to vent his frustrations on a myriad of court cases he is currently embroiled in. He targeted judges, gag orders, and even took a swipe at E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a series of posts on the social media platform, Trump did not hold back in expressing his grievances. He first addressed Judge Juan Merchan and Judge Lewis Kaplan, as well as a "mysterious lady" who accused him of sexual misconduct.
Trump lamented the restrictions placed on him, claiming his First Amendment rights were being violated. He also criticized the judges for not allowing him to present his case properly.
The former president did not stop there. He went on to criticize Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling Engoron a "total lunatic" and James "racist" and "corrupt."
Trump accused Engoron of unfairly imposing a hefty fine on him and alleged that James was behind the manipulation of property values.
Trump also drew a controversial comparison between himself and the late South African leader Nelson Mandela. He claimed that facing legal challenges and potential imprisonment made him akin to Mandela's struggle against the Apartheid government.
Trump boldly stated, "If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela."
The ex-president's social media outburst occurred just before a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago, where he aimed to raise a record-breaking $43 million. Trump's unfiltered remarks on Truth Social have once again stirred controversy and divided opinions.
Trump's posts were mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, where users called the ex-president "unhinged" and "disgraceful," especially for him comparing himself to Mandela.
One user shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post, commenting, "Trump posted a dare to Judge Merchan to lock him up for breaking the gag order saying 'I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela.' Does anyone … anyone at all … think Trump is anything like Nelson Mandela? I think Judge M. should give him his wish."
Another user wrote, "Donald Trump isn't Nelson Mandela or Jesus Christ. Trump is a r----- who tried to overthrow the United States government. THE END."
A third user joked, "Mandela was a brilliant, peace-loving, born leader! You are an obese, lying bully who knows nothing about politics, and can’t run a business without cheating and stealing!"