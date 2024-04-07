Joe Biden and His Economic Strategy 'Drives Me Crazy,' Says Former Obama Strategist

In response to a recent interview when Biden told Al Roker, "I would tell [them] we've got the strongest economy in the world," Axelrod called it the "wrong strategy."

"The right strategy is to say, 'Look, we've made a lot of progress from the day I walked in the door as a country, and I'm proud of our country for fighting through this pandemic and getting her back to where we've got this much employment. But the fact is, the way people experience this economy is the way I did when I was growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania,'" he explained.

"How much did you pay for the groceries? How do you afford the gas, [and] the rent? And these continue to be a problem, and I'm fighting that fight," the former Obama staffer continued. "So I think he needs to put himself on the side of working people in their economic fight here."