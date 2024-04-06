Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Outpaces Donald Trump in Fundraising Battle By Over $25M Ahead of General Election

The intense fundraising competition between both campaigns comes as the 2024 presidential race gains momentum toward a highly anticipated rematch in November.

Last month marked the most substantial fundraising haul for both candidates, reflecting the escalating financial arms race as they gear up for the upcoming election battle.

Biden, along with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, took part in a prestigious fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall on March 28, which generated more than $25 million in contributions.

The campaign highlighted March as its "strongest grassroots fundraising month" since the re-election bid launch in April of the previous year.