Donald Trump Slammed Over 8-Figure Sum Ex-President Spent on Legal Fees in 2023 Using Donor Funds
Donald Trump spent a whopping $50 million on his legal fees in 2023 as the ex-president defended himself in multiple criminal cases and investigations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mind-blogging number was revealed by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher.
The duo reported that Trump has been "directing 10 percent of donations raised online to Save America, meaning 10 cents of every dollar he has received from supporters is going to a PAC that chiefly funds his lawyers."
The report continued, "Mr. Trump has paid legal expenses through both Save America and a second account, called the Make America Great Again PAC, which is an outgrowth of his 2020 re-election committee."
The New York Times said "In the first half of 2023, Save America transferred $5.85 million to the Make America Great Again PAC, which spent almost all of that sum on legal and investigation-related costs. The roughly $50 million figure is a combination of such costs through both groups."
On CNN, Kaitlan Collins and Haberman discussed the bombshell news. The host said, "I mean, $50 million, for someone, who obviously has a lot of legal troubles, is still a really astounding number."
Haberman responded, "It’s an eye-popping number. It is eye-popping in a couple of ways. Number one, he is not somebody, who historically has liked paying legal bills."
Haberman added, "Right. Well, this isn’t his money. This is donor money. And so, it’s a lot easier to pay, when you’re paying with donor money, number one."
She added, "But number two, this is, it’s a lot of money. It’s not just him. It’s also lawyers, for witnesses, as you know. It’s lawyers for, I think, his two co-defendants, at least one of them."
"People who are not — one of whom is on the campaign roll, the other is worked for Mar-a-Lago. These numbers are not going to get smaller, as we go forward, because he has been indicted four times, and this number got exponentially higher, last year than it was in 2022. And if any case goes to trial, this year, it is going to go even higher. And so, how much he is going to be able to continue to pay, out of Save America, and another committee that he’s been using, MAGA PAC, remains to be seen," Haberman continued.
Haberman asked, "Did his donors know this is what they were going to be paying for? No. Would they all mind? I doubt it because some of them thought they were paying for some kind of legal fight."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83 million after he was found liable for defaming her after she spoke out against him sexually assaulting her.