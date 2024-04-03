Donald Trump Leads President Joe Biden in Six Out of Seven Crucial Battleground States for 2024 Election, New Poll Shows
A new poll released this week found that Donald Trump currently leads President Joe Biden in six out of seven crucial swing states ahead of the general election in November, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after President Biden appeared to be gaining ground against Trump in certain battleground states, a new survey found that Trump holds the lead in six of the seven key swing states.
Trump was found to lead Biden both in head-to-head matchups as well as when respondents were given the option to vote for independent third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
According to the new poll released by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Trump leads in Arizona with 47% versus Biden’s 42%; Georgia with 44% versus Biden’s 43%; Michigan with 48% to 45%; North Carolina with 49% to 43%; Nevada with 48% to 44%; and in Pennsylvania with 47% to 44%.
Ex-President Trump and President Biden remain tied at 46% in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the WSJ’s new poll also found that Trump leads Biden in the same six swing states even when RFK Jr. was factored into the race.
According to those numbers, Trump still leads in Arizona with 39% versus Biden’s 34%; Georgia with 38% versus Biden’s 35%; Michigan with 39% to 37%; North Carolina with 42% to 34%; Nevada with 37% to 33%; and in Pennsylvania with 41% versus Biden’s 38%.
The only difference was that Biden pulled ahead in Wisconsin by a margin of 3 points – with 41% versus Trump’s 38% – when RFK Jr.’s third-party campaign was factored into the race.
It should be noted that the WSJ’s new poll this week also examined which candidate was more trusted to handle various important issues among the respondents – including the economy, inflation, border security, mental fitness, and foreign affairs.
According to the poll, Trump was found to be more competent in those areas.
54% of respondents trusted Trump more on the economy while only 34% trusted President Biden more, while Trump again led Biden regarding inflation with 53% to 33%, border security with 52% to 32%, and mental fitness for the job with 48% versus Biden’s 28%.
As for the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, 46% of respondents said that they trusted Trump more to handle Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine while only 37% said that they trusted Biden more.
Another 45% of respondents said the same thing regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, while only 31% trusted Biden to handle that conflict.
The only two issues that President Biden led Trump in were the issues of abortion with 45% versus Trump’s 33% and protecting democracy with 43% versus Trump’s 42%.
Biden's approval rating across the seven states also stood at a concerning 38% compared to Trump's far more favorable approval rating of 51%.