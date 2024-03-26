Neck and Neck: President Joe Biden Gains Ground Against Donald Trump in Key Swing States, New Poll Shows
President Joe Biden gained significant ground against Donald Trump in several key battleground states this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come as the 2024 race for the White House continues to heat up, a new poll found that President Biden caught up to – and even overtook – ex-President Trump in certain swing states.
According to the new poll published by Bloomberg and the Morning Consult on Tuesday, Biden pulled ahead of Trump by 1% in Wisconsin – making the current difference 46% to 45%.
Biden also caught up to Trump in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania where both 2024 nominees now have 45%.
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump remains ahead of Biden in four other key battleground states – including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.
According to the new poll, Trump leads Biden by 5% in Arizona, 7% in Georgia, 2% in Nevada, and 6% in North Carolina.
But while Trump retained significant leads against Biden in four out of seven key swing states, he suffered a minor drop in the numbers when compared to a similar poll published by Bloomberg and the Morning Consult last month.
According to the February poll, Trump led Biden by 2% in Michigan; 4% in Wisconsin; 6% in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania; and a whopping 9% in North Carolina.
Trump was down in all seven swing states when comparing March’s numbers to the numbers found by Bloomberg and the Morning Consult last month.
Both polls surveyed roughly 5,000 respondents and acknowledged a margin of error of between 3% and 5% depending on the state.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden and ex-President Trump are set for a general election rematch in November.
Trump became the GOP’s unofficial 2024 nominee last month after his only remaining primary challenger, Nikki Haley, suspended her campaign following a devastating Super Tuesday defeat.
Biden, as the incumbent president, remains the official Democratic nominee even despite mounting concerns regarding his age and ability to serve another four years in office.
One poll conducted last month found that a whopping 86% of respondents felt that Biden was "too old" to serve a second term in office – a major increase from a previous September poll that found that 74% shared the same sentiment.
Trump also faces his share of problems ahead of the general election in November – including several criminal court cases and numerous civil judgments.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the judge in the New York hush-money case against Trump recently scheduled the matter to go to trial on April 15.
An appellate court also recently ruled that Trump’s initial $464 million civil fraud appeal bond could be lowered to $175 million. He has until late next week to post the revised sum.