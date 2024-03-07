MSNBC Mix-up: 'Morning Joe' Reported Nikki Haley Was Still in GOP Primary Race HOURS After She Suspended Her Campaign
MSNBC suffered a major mix-up this week when the network’s popular morning program, Morning Joe, reported that Nikki Haley was still in the 2024 GOP primary race despite suspending her campaign hours earlier, RadarOnline.com can report.
The network’s surprising flub transpired on Wednesday shortly after the news broke that Haley had suspended her 2024 GOP primary campaign at approximately 6:30 AM.
Morning Joe airs from 6 AM to 8 AM every weekday morning before that same episode is aired again as a rerun from 8 AM to 10 AM.
Although the cast of Morning Joe discussed the reports that Haley was preparing to drop out of the GOP primary race and even reported on Haley’s decision to suspend her campaign later Wednesday morning, MSNBC forgot to update the story’s major developments when Wednesday’s episode of Morning Joe was repeated at 8 AM.
“With Nikki Haley exiting the race later this morning, the general election essentially starts today,” Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski said early Wednesday morning.
MSNBC reporter and analyst Steve Kornacki was also featured deconstructing the Super Tuesday election results at the network’s infamous big board on Wednesday morning as if Haley was still in the GOP primary race against frontrunner Donald Trump.
But while there was nothing wrong with Brzezinski and Kornacki’s live reporting during the 6 AM to 8 AM hour of Morning Joe on Wednesday, there was confusion once the episode replayed from 8 AM to 10 AM – particularly because Haley had dropped out of the race by that point.
Meanwhile, the Fox News co-hosts over at Morning Joe rival FOX & Friends avoided MSNBC’s Haley coverage blunder by revamping the morning’s programming in real-time to keep up with the evolving story.
FOX & Friends star Steve Doocy was even shown ripping up the morning’s original 6 AM programming plan and praising his fellow Fox News co-hosts for rolling with the sudden changes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley went on to officially suspend her 2024 GOP primary campaign during a press conference at 10 AM on Wednesday morning.
Haley’s announcement came hours after she failed to secure more than 44 delegates on Super Tuesday.
"I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign," Haley said in her speech from South Carolina on Wednesday morning.
"I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard – I have done that. I have no regrets,” she continued. “And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in."
Haley has yet to endorse Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination even though he is the only candidate left in the party’s race.
“I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president,” Haley said of Trump after dropping out. “Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”