Cloudy with a Chance of Viewers? Just 88k Tune Into President Biden’s Interview With ‘The Weather Channel’

Biden went on The Weather Channel in an effort to bring awareness to climate change and warn the American public how close we are to declaring a national emergency. However, based on Nielsen Media Research, the commander-in-chief's interview did the opposite.

RadarOnline.com can report that only 19,000 people aged 25-54 watched between the hours of 6 AM to 12 PM on the day it aired — that's a 48% drop in the same demographic compared to the same day last week.

We've also discovered The Weather Channel saw a double-digit decrease compared to the prior day, based on Nielsen.