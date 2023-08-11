Cloudy with a Chance of Viewers? Just 88k Tune Into President Biden’s Interview With ‘The Weather Channel’
President Joe Biden rained on The Weather Channel's parade when he appeared to talk about climate change. The 80-year-old's one-on-one with meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tanked the channel's ratings across the board and only sparked the interest of a measly 88k viewers who tuned in, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Biden went on The Weather Channel in an effort to bring awareness to climate change and warn the American public how close we are to declaring a national emergency. However, based on Nielsen Media Research, the commander-in-chief's interview did the opposite.
RadarOnline.com can report that only 19,000 people aged 25-54 watched between the hours of 6 AM to 12 PM on the day it aired — that's a 48% drop in the same demographic compared to the same day last week.
We've also discovered The Weather Channel saw a double-digit decrease compared to the prior day, based on Nielsen.
Interestingly enough, Biden's warning about the dangers of climate change wasn't what grabbed people's attention. The president made headlines over his move after a bug landed on Abrams' chest.
The clip immediately went viral, with many calling Biden "handsy" for swatting away the bug — marking an awkward moment in their interview.
Whiled discussing the dangers of the long-term shifts in weather patterns, Biden stopped to gauchely inform Abrams' that she had an unwanted insect on her.
"Oh, you've got a bug on you," he said as he brazenly flicked the pest from the meteorologist's chest.
Stumbling a bit before reacting to Biden, the professional television personality responded, "Thanks, appreciate it." While she seemed caught off guard, Abrams jumped back into interviewer mode.
Several Twitter, now known as X, users slammed Biden over the swat, with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity calling him "creepy."
The president is also taking the heat over his 51-year-old son Hunter Biden's scandals.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Daddy Biden recently snapped at a reporter who asked him about Hunter's alleged corrupt business deals and whether he took part in them.
"There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what …," a Fox News reporter asked earlier this week, to which the president interrupted and fired back, "I never talked business anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."
But he's not the only Biden snapping at journalists.
Hunter had his own snarky run-in with a reporter in 2021 after being asked about his stolen laptop. Instead of ignoring the question, the embattled first son called the journalist a "smart a--."