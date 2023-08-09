Handsy Biden Swats Away Bug From Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams' Chest During Weather Channel Interview
President Joe Biden sprung into action to brush off an insect from meteorologist Stephanie Abrams' jacket mid-interview during his appearance on the Weather Channel.
The commander-in-chief noticed the bug while being quizzed on his actions to combat climate change, RadarOnline.com has learned, questioning why he had not yet declared it a national emergency.
"Oh, you've got a bug on you," he said, flicking the pest away from Abrams' chest. "Thanks, appreciate it," she responded before segueing back to her original topic.
Biden, who has been blasted by critics for being too touchy, got the critter off while addressing what some Democrats in Congress want him to do during Wednesday's America's Morning Headquarters.
"Already done that," he told her. "Nationally, we've conserved more land, we've moved in to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. We've passed the $360 billion climate control facility. We're moving. It is the existential threat."
"So, you've already declared that a national emergency?" Abrams asked again. "Well, practically speaking. Yes," Biden replied.
The interview had further significance as Biden designated an area around the Grand Canyon as a national monument. On Tuesday, he was seen viewing the South Rim.
Biden remarked at the magnificence and mistakenly referred to the Grand Canyon as one of the "nine" wonders of the world before correcting himself this week.
Amid his one-on-one interview, Biden faced backlash for his appearance on the Weather Channel, while the business deals scandal involving his son Hunter rages on.
Looking ahead, Biden shared his plans to travel to Vietnam. "I'm going to be going to Vietnam shortly because Vietnam wants to change our relationship and become a partner," he told donors in New Mexico. "We find ourselves in a situation where all these changes around the world are taking place at a time — we have an opportunity … to change the dynamic."
On Wednesday, it was revealed the Biden administration plans to issue an executive restricting U.S. investment in some high-tech industries in China, NBC News confirmed.
Biden formally announced his 2024 bid back in April in a three-minute video where he told voters, "Let's finish the job."
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," he declared. "The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer."
"This is not a time to be complacent," Biden continued. "That's why I'm running for reelection."