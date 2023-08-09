Handsy Biden Swats Away Bug From Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams' Chest During Weather Channel Interview

"Already done that," he told her. "Nationally, we've conserved more land, we've moved in to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. We've passed the $360 billion climate control facility. We're moving. It is the existential threat."

"So, you've already declared that a national emergency?" Abrams asked again. "Well, practically speaking. Yes," Biden replied.

The interview had further significance as Biden designated an area around the Grand Canyon as a national monument. On Tuesday, he was seen viewing the South Rim.

Biden remarked at the magnificence and mistakenly referred to the Grand Canyon as one of the "nine" wonders of the world before correcting himself this week.