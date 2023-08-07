Biden Knows Cocaine Culprit: Secret Service Told President Who Brought Dime-Sized Bag of Drugs Into White House, Report Claims

After the shocking discovery was made on July 2, the Secret Service announced that an extensive investigation was going to take place — and no expense would be spared for testing to determine who owned the illicit substance.

However, the only problem was that the investigation wrapped quickly on July 13 — and a suspect was never named to the public, citing "lack of evidence."

Now, a report claimed that the Secret Service had actually informed the president who was behind the "dime-sized baggie," despite the American public being kept in the dark regarding said information.