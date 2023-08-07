Biden Knows Cocaine Culprit: Secret Service Told President Who Brought Dime-Sized Bag of Drugs Into White House, Report Claims
Secret Service agents allegedly told President Joe Biden who the cocaine culprit was, according to a bombshell report.
The report said Biden knew who the mystery individual was that was responsible for bringing a "dime-sized baggie" of cocaine into the White House ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.
After the shocking discovery was made on July 2, the Secret Service announced that an extensive investigation was going to take place — and no expense would be spared for testing to determine who owned the illicit substance.
However, the only problem was that the investigation wrapped quickly on July 13 — and a suspect was never named to the public, citing "lack of evidence."
Now, a report claimed that the Secret Service had actually informed the president who was behind the "dime-sized baggie," despite the American public being kept in the dark regarding said information.
According to Solider of Fortune, three individuals, who were anonymously described as employees from the same government agency, all mentioned the same name as the questionable baggie bandit.
While the outlet claimed that the security sources were not prohibited to speak publicly on the matter, the report claimed that insiders said fingerprint testing, which was previously reported as unfruitful, actually returned a hit.
"If you want the name, ask Joe Biden," one source was quoted saying. "He knows who it is."
"It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter," another insider said, which discounted widespread rumors that the first son was behind the West Wing scandal.
The report included screenshots of text messages sent from the outlet to President Biden in an effort to confirm the source's claims. The message bounced back and was marked "undelivered."
Similar messages were said to have been sent to the president's embattled son, Hunter Biden, as well as Ashley Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Those messages also went undelivered.
After the discovery of the baggie was reported, Republican lawmakers and Biden critics quickly jumped to point fingers at Hunter, who battled substance abuse issues.
The White House immediately pushed back on the idea and stated that when the substance was found in the West Wing, the president and his son had left Washington D.C. for Camp David.