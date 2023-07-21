Ex-Secret Service Agent Claims He Was Told Cocaine Found in White House 'Was Left There Deliberately for Someone to Find'
A former Secret Service agent claimed this week that the cocaine found at the White House was “left there deliberately for someone to find,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the Secret Service suddenly closed its investigation into the cocaine matter last week, ex-Secret Service agent Dan Bongino indicated that the drugs were not “accidentally left behind.”
Rather, the cocaine was left in the White House “deliberately” but “someone else may have found it.”
“Let’s just say a friend called me up and said, ‘Don’t preclude the possibility that the cocaine found in the White House there was not accidentally left behind,’” Bongino told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Wednesday night.
“In other words, it was left there deliberately for someone to find, and let’s just say someone else may have found it,” the former Secret Service agent continued.
“So that’s the story I kind of heard from someone who may know a little something about something. We’ll see what happens, but they know who it is,” Bongino added. “I’m sure of it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bongino spoke out on Sunday to suggest the Secret Service “knows exactly who” left the illicit substance in the West Wing of the White House on July 2.
Bongino revealed that the Secret Service was “furious” and “embarrassed” about the scandal. He also suggested the agency was “pressured to not find out who did it.”
“They are absolutely furious about this,” Bongino said on Twitter on Sunday. “I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing. Humiliating. They know exactly who it was.’”
“They gotta know who did it,” he continued. “The question is, who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House.”
“There’s no way that this should have went down the way it did.”
Meanwhile, many Biden critics – including Bongino – suggested the cocaine belonged to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter because of Hunter’s past struggles with drug addiction.
“Is it Hunter or one of his friends?” Bongino asked after the Secret Service closed the investigation last week.
“You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before,” he continued. “You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict.”
“He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found on Sunday, and everybody is like, ‘Gosh, who could it be?’”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden, Hunter, and the rest of the Biden family were visiting Camp David when the drugs were discovered on July 2.
The Secret Service administered a DNA and fingerprint analysis on the “dime-sized” baggie but closed the investigation before the culprit was named.