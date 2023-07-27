White House Refuses to Apologize for Biden Dog Commander Biting Seven Secret Service Agents: 'I Don't Have Anything Else to Add'
The White House refused to apologize after it was revealed President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, bit at least seven Secret Service agents over a four-month period, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reportedly bungled the apology opportunity on Wednesday when she was asked about the matter during her daily press briefing.
According to Mediaite, Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville asked Jean-Pierre about the surprising lack of apology from the Biden family.
“I wanted to follow up on your comments yesterday about Commander,” Superville started. “You shared a statement that said the Bidens have been working with Secret Service and the Residence staff on leashing protocols.”
“You talked about how the Secret Service has treated these biting incidents as ‘workplace incidents,’ she continued. “A statement went on to say that the President and First Lady are grateful to the Secret Service and the staff for keeping the family safe.”
“But what we didn’t hear yesterday was any statement of contrition or an apology or — you know, that they’re mortified or regret that Commander has been behaving like this.”
But rather than apologize, Jean-Pierre instead referred Superville to a statement already released by Jill Biden communications director Elizabeth Alexander.
“Look, the statement came from my colleague that I was reiterating over at the First Lady’s office,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I would certainly refer you to the statement again.”
“Look, the President and the First Lady continue to be incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and the Executive Residence staff,” she continued. “That continues to be the case. We are working through this to make this situation even better. I don’t have anything else to add.”
“As I mentioned yesterday at the top, you know, being here on this complex, this White House complex, is incredibly unique and can be stressful situations for family pets,” Jean-Pierre repeated.
“And we are certainly working through this particular situation with the Secret Service to make this better.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it was revealed on Wednesday that President Biden’s two-year-old German Shepherd – Commander – bit at least seven Secret Service agents between November 2022 and February 2023.
At least one of the Secret Service agents was forced to go to the hospital as a result of an attack.
First Lady Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, released a statement after the previously unreported attacks were exposed by Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.
“The First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” Alexander said. “They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise.”
“According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed,” she continued.
“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”
