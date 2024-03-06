‘Out of Touch’: 'Fox & Friends' Hosts Call Out Rachel Maddow & Jen Psaki For ‘Giggling’ About Voters Concerned About Border Crisis
The hosts of Fox & Friends called out Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Nicole Wallace, and the other MSNBC hosts facing backlash over remarks they made about voters concerned about the border crisis on-air, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Steve Doocy and his cohosts discussed the controversial comments made by the MSNBC hosts on Super Tuesday.
As we reported, Maddow, Wallace, Reid, Jen Psaki and Alex Wagner appeared on a panel to talk about the election results. During one segment, Reid discussed Republican voters who are simply voting on race.
“They’re voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border, the idea that they can’t get whatever job they want. A black person got it,” Reid said. “Therefore, drive all the Blacks out of the colleges. Get rid of dye. That is what they’re voting on. They’re just voting specifically on racial animus at this stage. It isn’t about economics.”
Psaki said that Trump killed the recent border bill. She said otherwise, “he can’t run against the other and brown people and people who don’t look like him, like his supporters, his base of supporters coming across the border and scaring people and killing people or whatever he’s threatening out there.”
Psaki added, “I mean, if you look at some of these exit polls, I mean, I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue, of course."
Maddow joked, “Virginia does have a border with West Virginia. They’re very contested there.” The panel laughed at the remark but it caused an uproar with voters who believe the panel made light of their concerns about the border.
On Fox & Friends, correspondent Bill Melugin said the MSNBC hosts were “out of touch” and criticized them for “giggling” about the matter.
He said it was the “number one issue” for voters and has taken over the “entire country.”
Melugin said it, “shows a massive out of touch moment for those hosts there to be giggling.”
He added on Twitter, “Two weeks ago, in Virginia, an illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested & charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Campbell County, VA. He had crossed illegally into El Paso, TX, in September 2023 and was released into the U.S. by the federal government.”
The backlash against the MSNBC hosts continued to grow throughout the morning. Maddow and others have yet to respond.