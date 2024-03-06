MSNBC Hosts Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki and Joy Reid Mock Voters Who Believe Border Crisis is Biggest Issue

Maddow interjected, "But as you know, I mean, and every, you know, every election cycle when there is it’s particularly when there’s a Democratic incumbent, we get reminded about the borders, and the borders become a thing again.'

She added, "And then if there’s a Republican in office, we don’t think about them anymore. It’s the deficit and the border. Like, you make these things an issue. You make them into boogeyman. You make them into something that grabs you from under the bed at night as soon as you wake up. As long as there’s a Democratic incumbent to blame on it, you make sure that nothing’s ever done to fix either."

"And then you hope that people stop talking about them once you’ve got a Republican. Same thing my entire adult life," she continued.