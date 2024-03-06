MSNBC Hosts Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki and Joy Reid Mock Voters Who Believe Border Crisis is Biggest Issue
MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and other hosts are facing backlash over their remarks about voters concerned with the border crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Maddow, Psaki, and Reid were joined by Nicolle Wallace and Alex Wagner for Super Tuesday coverage.
During one segment, Reid discussed Republican voters who are simply voting on race.
“They’re voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border, the idea that they can’t get whatever job they want. A black person got it,” Reid said. “Therefore, drive all the Blacks out of the colleges. Get rid of dye. That is what they’re voting on. They’re just voting specifically on racial animus at this stage. It isn’t about economics.”
Psaki replied by pointing out Reid was correct and this is why former President Donald Trump worked to kill the recent border bill.
She said, "because otherwise, he can’t run against the other and brown people and people who don’t look like him, like his supporters, his base of supporters coming across the border and scaring people and killing people or whatever he’s threatening out there.”
Psaki continued, “I mean, if you look at some of these exit polls, I mean, I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue, of course."
Maddow joked, “Virginia does have a border with West Virginia. They’re very contested there.”
The panel then erupted in laughter over the remark to which Reid sarcastically said, "Build the wall."
- MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Condemns Donald Trump for Wanting to ‘Let Fentanyl Flood Across the Border and Kill Americans’
- 'Sad and Pathetic': MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams GOP 'Cowards' for Border Bill Flip-Flop
- Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Defends Donald Trump After Shocking 'Poisoning the Blood' Speech: 'He Just Wants to Keep America, America'
Psaki added that she was surprised by the number of Americans concerned about immigration and the border.
“What I mean, when I was in New Hampshire, people were talking about the northern border as a threat because Trump has indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not, like, look like them being a threat," she explained.
Maddow interjected, "But as you know, I mean, and every, you know, every election cycle when there is it’s particularly when there’s a Democratic incumbent, we get reminded about the borders, and the borders become a thing again.'
She added, "And then if there’s a Republican in office, we don’t think about them anymore. It’s the deficit and the border. Like, you make these things an issue. You make them into boogeyman. You make them into something that grabs you from under the bed at night as soon as you wake up. As long as there’s a Democratic incumbent to blame on it, you make sure that nothing’s ever done to fix either."
"And then you hope that people stop talking about them once you’ve got a Republican. Same thing my entire adult life," she continued.
Wallace jumped in to back up Maddow's position. “The only difference now is they drop the every four years part,” Wallace said. “And now I mean all the programming about cities, the spread of crime and crime…”
“And meanwhile on Earth one, the FBI reports that violent crime in America is at a 50-year low. And migrant crime is not a thing. And you live on Earth one," she added.
Many took to Twitter to attack the hosts for appearing to make light of the immigration and border crisis. One wrote, "They no longer hide their disdain for the electorate."
Another said, "Imagine the outrage if these were FNN anchors."