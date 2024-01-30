WATCH: MSNBC's Joy Reid Drops F-bomb During Shocking Hot Mic Moment
MSNBC host Joy Reid was forced to apologize this week after she accidentally dropped the F-bomb during a hot mic moment caught live on air, RadarOnline.com can report.
The startling incident transpired on Monday night as the ReidOut host discussed the ongoing fight between congressional Democrats and Republicans regarding a deal to fix the southern border.
Reid slammed congressional GOP members for walking away from a potential border and immigration deal to appease ex-President Donald Trump.
Trump reportedly told Senate Republicans not to accept a border deal because he plans to campaign on the issue ahead of the general election against President Joe Biden in November.
“Case in point – fixing what they say is a crisis at the border with congressional negotiators continuing work on a bipartisan deal to tie border policy changes to funding for Ukraine,” Reid said during her program on Monday night.
“Over the weekend, President Biden said he’s ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the border issue,” she continued.
Reid then played a clip from Biden’s speech in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday – but, unbeknownst to her, her microphone was still on.
“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border now and I’d fix it quickly,” Biden said before Reid accidentally interrupted the clip with an F-bomb. “And Congress needs to get it done.”
“Starting another f------ war,” Reid was caught saying over the clip of Biden’s recent speech.
Reid returned shortly after and continued her segment as if nothing had happened.
- Megyn Kelly Blasts Joy Reid Over Tense Interview With Moms for Liberty Co-founder Tiffany Justice on Book Bans
- Donald Trump's One-Time Friend Joe Scarborough Mocks Ex-President Over $83 Million Judgment in E. Jean Carroll Case
- CNN's Abby Phillip Fires Back at 'Troll' Keith Olbermann After He Labels Her An 'Absolute Disaster' Over On-Air Performance
“Still trying to kill the deal,” Reid said regarding Trump and the GOP’s efforts to sabotage a deal to fix the southern border. “[Trump] bragged about blocking progress and said: Please, please, blame [Biden] if it fails.”
Reid later apologized for her hot mic moment F-bomb at the end of The ReidOut on Monday night.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Before we go, I just want to apologize very quickly,” she said. “I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter.”
“I deeply, deeply apologize for that,” the MSNBC host concluded.
The MSNBC host faced backlash on social media for the surprising hot mic F-bomb moment.
“She needs to be removed,” one X user wrote under a clip of the incident. "[MSNBC] do better. Take action.”
“Done – not watching her show anymore,” wrote another user.
“Her authentic hot mic self might get a bigger audience than her scripted show,” another viewer responded.
It is currently unclear who Reid was criticizing with her “starting another f------ war” comment.