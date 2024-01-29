'Dummy' Joe Biden Ridiculed for Calling Donald Trump the 'Sitting President' During Latest Verbal Slip-up
Joe Biden was mocked online this weekend after he accidentally referred to Donald Trump as the “sitting president,” RadarOnline.com can report.
President Biden’s latest slip-up occurred on Saturday during one of the several 2024 campaign stops he made in South Carolina over the weekend.
But while the 81-year-old commander-in-chief’s campaign speech started strong, it soon fell apart once Biden referred to Trump as the “sitting president.”
“You’re the reason I am president,” Biden charged from the lectern on Saturday. “You’re the reason Donald Trump is a loser.”
“American consumers are facing real confidence in the economy we’re building,” Biden continued. “Let me tell you who else is noticing that: Donald Trump.”
“Did you see what he recently said about how he wants to see the economy crash this year? A sitting president,” Biden then said. “I mean, come on, man.”
The 81-year-old president was immediately ridiculed for the verbal blunder.
The slip-up also created fresh concerns about Biden’s mental acuity going into the general election in November.
“OMG – Biden really called Trump the sitting president,” one X user wrote after Biden’s speech in South Carolina on Saturday. “The conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with this one.”
“Did this Dummy just call Donald Trump the sitting President?” wrote another user.
“Mash-potato-brain Joe Biden calls Trump the sitting president,” yet another X user tweeted. “Senile POS.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden was alluding to a series of comments Trump recently made about the economy before his “sitting president” gaffe on Saturday.
Trump said that he “hopes” the United States suffers an economic “crash” sometime within the “next 12 months” during a shocking interview with Lou Dobbs earlier this month.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump said in the clip uploaded to X by an account connected to Biden’s 2024 campaign.
“I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” the embattled ex-president added.
Meanwhile, Biden’s “sitting president” blunder on Saturday also came shortly after the president’s 2024 campaign mocked Trump for accidentally reading teleprompter instructions during a rally in New Hampshire last week.
“Yes. Oh, yes. And quickly, says President Trump,” Trump accidentally read. “We will be there very quickly.”
Biden’s campaign ridiculed Trump almost immediately after the mistake took place last week.
“A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter,” Biden’s campaign wrote alongside a clip of the incident.