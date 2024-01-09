WATCH: Donald Trump 'Hopes' America Suffers Economic 'Crash' Within 'Next 12 Months' — 'I Don’t Want to Be Herbert Hoover'
Donald Trump recently said that he “hopes” the United States suffers an economic “crash” sometime within the “next 12 months,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as the embattled ex-president continues to campaign for a return to the White House later this year, a clip surfaced in which Trump expressed “hope” for an economic “crash.”
The initial clip was reportedly recorded during an interview between Trump and former Fox News host Lou Dobbs for Lindell TV.
The ten-second clip was then uploaded to X by an account closely connected to President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.
“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump told Dobbs during the interview. “I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”
Trump was referring to President Herbert Hoover – the 31st president who was inaugurated just six months before the Black Tuesday stock market crash in October 1929 that launched the U.S. and the rest of the world into the Great Depression.
The already embattled 45th president faced immediate backlash for his shocking economic crash remarks, and users on X quickly mocked Trump for his Herbert Hoover comments.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe presidential candidates should want America to be in the best shape possible, no matter if they’re elected or not,” one user responded.
“He knows he has no chance of winning, especially with the economy looking like it does,” added another X user. “They always say the quiet part out loud.”
“It is interesting that a man with so much money knows nothing about the economy,” wrote yet another voter.
“Trump was the first president since Hoover to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office,” one individual noted.
Meanwhile, Trump’s interview with Dobbs for Lindell TV this week also included a series of concerning remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.
According to Trump, his administration “never got credit” for how they handled the pandemic.
“We got hit with Covid, and we had to worry about that,” the ex-president said. “And we did a great job with that, but we never got the credit for that one.”
“I got credit for a great economy, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump continued. “And I got credit for that but never for the job.”
The former president then admitted that is “an absolute election denier” regarding the 2020 presidential election – an issue that has resulted in several criminal indictments against him and some of his closest allies.
“People, they use the term election denier,” Trump said. “I’m an election denier. I’m an absolute election denier.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination later this year. If Trump secures the GOP nomination, the 2024 presidential election will likely be a rematch between Trump and President Biden.