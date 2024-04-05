'Repent': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Credits NY Earthquake and Upcoming Solar Eclipse as 'Signs' From God
Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene instructed Americans to "repent" after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New York on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene allegedly interpreted the northeast's unusual earthquake as a message from God.
Shortly after the earthquake, Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to send out a bizarre message to followers.
"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," the Republican congresswoman wrote before warning, "Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come."
Greene concluded the post, "I pray that our country listens" along with a prayer hands emoji.
While obvious, it's worth noting that Greene is not a seismologist or astronomer — and has a history of using conspiracy theories to explain events. Additionally, years of scientific research have predicted the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.
Of course, this isn't the first time Greene has made outlandish statements following a weather event or natural disaster.
After the devastating California wildfires, the Georgia representative baselessly claimed the fires were the work of "Jewish space lasers" in a since-deleted Facebook post, which promoted an antisemitic conspiracy theory that alleged "space lasers" connected to the Rothschilds started the fires.
In addition to her history of unapologetically promoting conspiracy theories online, Greene has often relied on her Christian faith following tragic events.
"It’s important that we put full faith and hope in God and not anything that we see in the headlines and not anything that we see happening in the news. Our real hope needs to be in God. And Jesus Christ is my savior…And God has plans much bigger than this," Greene said in a 2023 interview.
Greene has also called herself a "Christian nationalist" and defended her promotion of conspiracy theories.
"I am being attacked by the godless left because I said I’m a proud Christian Nationalist. These evil people are even calling me a Nazi because I proudly love my country and my God. The left has shown us exactly who they are. They hate America, they hate God, and they hate us," Greene wrote in a July 2022 Twitter post.
On being questioned about her "Jewish space lasers" Facebook post, Greene told a former BBC reporter to "f--- off."
"Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?" podcaster Emily Maitlis asked. "He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists."
"Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist. And the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories," Greene fired back. "We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms and America first."
As Greene walked away, Maitlis pressed, "What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers."
"No,” Greene said.“Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and, really, why don’t you f‑‑‑ off? How about that?”