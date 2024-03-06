'F--- Off': Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Lose it On British Reporter Who Asks Her About 'Jewish Space Lasers'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on a UK reporter who grilled her about her comments regarding a wild conspiracy theory regarding 'Jewish space lasers' being the cause of the 2018 California wildfires.
On Tuesday, British reporter Emily Maitlis approached Greene at Mar-a-Lago to ask her about the posts made in an old social media post.
Greene posted the message in 2021 which talked about a high-speed rail project. She claimed to have heard about reports of "lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires" and said it was possible the fires were caused by "space solar generators" which had been launched by the Rothschild investment group.
At the time, many criticized the post for being "anti-semitic."
The interview between Greene and Maitlis started friendly with the host asking Trump's pal about his rival Nikki Haley.
She said, "Well, we’ve been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump. And I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear frontrunner. He’s the winner in our Republican primary. And it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him.”
Maitlis then asked Greene if she saw herself in a cabinet position or as VP if Trump won.
Greene said, “Oh, you know, that’s the question everyone asks. And no, I don’t think Nikki Haley should be on the list, but of course President Trump will choose who he wants for VP.”
“Would you like to be on that list?” Maitlis replied.
Green said, “He’s got a long list. I support President Trump in any way, any way he’d ask me, but I can assure you it won’t be Nikki Haley.”
The reporter then turned the conversation to the conspiracy theories shared by Greene. The politican dismissed her rant about "Jewish space lasers" in her 2023 book.
She said it was a "sarcastic social media post" and denied it was anti-semitic.
Maitlis asked Greene, “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?”
She added, “He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”
Greene said, “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth. We like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America first.”
“What about Jewish space lasers?” she asked. “Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”
“No,” Greene said. “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers? Why don’t you f--- off? How about that? Thanks.”