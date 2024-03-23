Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends Text Message to House Republicans Wanting to Fundraise Off Speakership Drama

Murphy commended Johnson's efforts, implying that the speaker was under significant pressure, and took a swipe at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his role in McCarthy's previous removal as speaker.

“This was an asinine thing pushed forth by Matt Gaetz because he had a rift with McCarthy,” the lawmaker added.

He also revealed a text message he got from Greene before his interview.

“I just got a text not 30 minutes ago, saying– from Marjorie saying, 'I’m wanting to raise money on this.' Matt Gaetz raised money the whole week or the whole time he was creating chaos," he told the Newsmax host. "This is not what it’s supposed to be. This is not what adults in the room do.”

