Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends Text Message to House Republicans Wanting to Fundraise Off Speakership Drama
North Carolina Republican Congressman Greg Murphy expressed his dismay over the state of affairs in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
He revealed he got a text from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claiming she wanted to fundraise off of the inner turmoil, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Frustration arose following the passage of a $1.2 trillion spending bill orchestrated by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). This bill required significant support from Democrats to push it through. Surprisingly, it garnered more Democratic votes than Republican ones, revealing a significant divide within the House.
Congressman Murphy specifically called out Greene, who vehemently opposed the spending bill and even went as far as filing a motion to vacate the chair. This parliamentary maneuver, allowed under House rules, could potentially lead to a vote on removing the speaker, reminiscent of Kevin McCarthy's ousting in October.
“Tell us your logic here,” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked Murphy, who voted against the spending bill. “Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene wrong?”
“If you step back and look, we are in a divided government,” Murphy replied. “And we have some individuals that just don’t seem to get it. You know, I have a great relationship with Marjorie Taylor Greene. Her office is right next to mine. But you know, we can’t get 100% of what we want.”
Murphy commended Johnson's efforts, implying that the speaker was under significant pressure, and took a swipe at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his role in McCarthy's previous removal as speaker.
“This was an asinine thing pushed forth by Matt Gaetz because he had a rift with McCarthy,” the lawmaker added.
He also revealed a text message he got from Greene before his interview.
“I just got a text not 30 minutes ago, saying– from Marjorie saying, 'I’m wanting to raise money on this.' Matt Gaetz raised money the whole week or the whole time he was creating chaos," he told the Newsmax host. "This is not what it’s supposed to be. This is not what adults in the room do.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson recently dismissed Greene’s threat to oust him as House Speaker.
The GOP leader said he was “not worried” about the GOP congresswoman’s remarks.
“I have a job to do,” Johnson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night. “We all have to do our jobs.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is very upset about the lack of oversight over the funding and over the lack of an articulation of a plan, as am I,” he continued. “I’ve talked with her about it personally at great length and she’s made her position very clear.”