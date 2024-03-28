Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Will Reveal 'Proof' That Trump's 2020 Votes Were 'Lost in the Mail'

Greene kicked off her claim by bringing up Trump's now infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he pressured the official to overturn the Peach State's election results.

"In 2020, when absentee ballot voting was at its highest. And so when President Trump got on the phone with our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and said, ‘can you find the votes? Where are they?’ He was basically looking for ballots, and these ballots have been lost in the mail," Greene explained.