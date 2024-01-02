Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene Claim Vladimir Putin's Kremlin is 'More Truthful Than American Media'
Donald Trump and MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed that Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin was “more truthful” than “American mainstream media,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling Kremlin claim came on Tuesday as Trump shared a Truth Social post published by Congresswoman Greene last week.
Greene cited a recent report about a Russian world history textbook that taught how Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because the White House race was rigged against him.
“A new Russian history book for 11th grade students claims former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election ‘as a result of obvious electoral fraud by the Democratic Party,’” the report by the Gateway Pundit read.
“Even the Kremlin knows the 2020 elections were stolen!” Pundit writer Jim Hoft added.
Congresswoman Greene posted a link to the Gateway Pundit’s report. She also appeared to echo the writer’s claim that the Russian textbook should be trusted more than America’s own media outlets.
“When the Kremlin is more truthful than American mainstream media and Democrats,” Greene wrote alongside a link to the Gateway Pundit’s report.
Flash forward to Tuesday, and ex-President Trump shared Greene’s Truth Social post to once again argue that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s decision to share Greene’s shocking Truth Social post this week came amid a barrage of other concerning posts published by the embattled ex-president.
The 45th president targeted several of his political enemies – including former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Trump accused Cheney of “deleting” and “destroying” evidence connected to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He also accused Pelosi of “turning down 10,000 soldiers” he allegedly offered to deploy to the Capitol amid the riots on January 6, 2021.
“Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits,” Trump wrote on Monday evening.
“All of the information on Crazy Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers that I offered to guard the Capitol Building, and beyond, is gone,” the 45th president added.
Trump also raged about Special Counsel Smith’s ongoing proceedings against him in connection to the January 6 insurrection and the ex-president's alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election.
“The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE!” he fumed.