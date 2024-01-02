Home > Exclusives > vh1 Exclusive REVEALED: Lil Scrappy Accused Ex-Wife Bambi of ‘Emotional Alienation,' Denied Cheating in Divorce Battle Months Before Erica Dixon Reunion Source: @reallilscrappy/instagram;@adizthebam/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Lil Scrappy and his ex-wife Bambi were involved in a bitter divorce war which included allegations of infidelity and “emotional alienation” — months before he rekindled his romance with ex Erica Dixon. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell court documents filed by Bambi and Scrappy.

Bambi filed a petition for divorce on November 29, 2022. She listed the date of marriage as September 8, 2017, and the date of separation as November 28,2022.

Bambi said she was entitled to a divorce since the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” In addition, Bambi accused Scrappy of having “committed the act of adultery.” She asked the court to award her child and spousal support. The couple share three children — a daughter named Xylo (born in 2020), a son named Breland (born in 2018), and a daughter named Cali (born in 2021).

Bambi asked the court to award her primary custody of all three children with Scrappy having visitation. She proposed sharing legal custody which would allow them both to have a say in their children’s important life decisions.

On January 20, Scrappy responded to the divorce. The reality star admitted the marriage was broken but denied he “committed any act of adultery during the marriage.” Scrappy asked the court to deny Bambi’s request for alimony. The rapper told the court that they were both, “employed as professional entertainers working in the music and television industries.”

His response read, “Both parties have acquired and maintained employment in the entertainment industry throughout the marriage. [Bambi] has benefited professionally from her association with [Scrappy]. Specifically, [Bambi] evolved into a main character on a syndicated reality television show after establishing her relationship with [Scrappy]. This type of employment has provided [Bambi] with opportunities to increase not only her personal earnings during the marriage but her overall earning capacity throughout the business and entertainment industries alike. Therefore, [Scrappy] asserts that [Bambi] is not entitled to an award of alimony and or spousal support.”

He requested the court award him primary custody of their son and joint custody of their daughters despite Bambi’s plea for primary custody of all three children. He said he had been a “loving, active, and supportive father to his three children” since they were born.”

In his response, Scrappy denied Bambi had contributed “financially to the acquisition of real properties during the marriage.” Scrappy accused his ex of creating a “hostile home environment.”

His lawyer told the court, “[Bambi] has created a hostile home environment, by attempting to alienate the [Scrappy] and the parties’ minor children from their paternal grandparents and family members throughout the marriage. Additionally, [Bambi] has engaged in acts of emotional alienation and abandonment against [Scrappy], denying him of support and understanding, which are essential to ensuring that one has a harmonious marriage.” In his filing, Scrappy said the parties did not own any real property. He said they only had one vehicle, a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. In June, the parties reached a settlement over child support and custody. They agreed to keep the terms confidential.