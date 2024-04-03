Wife of Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Right-hand Man' Files for Divorce Over Husband's Alleged Affair With Married Influencer: Report
The wife of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “right-hand man” recently filed for divorce from the Congressional staffer over an alleged affair with a married social media influencer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development, months after Greene divorced her own husband in December 2022, it was revealed that Travis Loudermilk’s wife officially filed for divorce last week.
According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Sarah Loudermilk – Travis's wife and the mother of their three children – filed for divorce on Thursday and cited alleged adultery.
Travis – whose father is Congressman Barry Loudermilk and known for advocating "Family, Freedom, and Faith” – was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a married Instagram influencer named Katy Allan.
Exclusive images obtained by Daily Mail showed Travis and Katy Allan meeting on Easter Sunday following a holiday weekend apparently spent with their respective children.
Both couples' marriages reportedly began to unravel around the same time last year, and Allan officially separated from her husband in May 2023 after he discovered the suspected affair.
Travis and Sarah Loudermilk also separated that same month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Travis and Sarah Loudermilk’s impending divorce echoed the similar breakdown of Congresswoman Greene's own marriage.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s marriage to Perry Greene ended in December 2022 amid rumors linking the controversial MAGA House Rep. to right-wing reporter Brian Glenn.
Glenn parted ways with his wife just days after Greene filed for divorce from her husband in late September 2022.
That marked the second time that Congresswoman Greene initiated divorce proceedings – with the first occurring in 2012 due to another alleged affair with her “sex guru” Craig Ivey.
Greene then briefly dated gym manager Justin Tway before reconciling with her then-husband.
However, her second divorce from Perry was ultimately finalized in late 2022 and she publicly confirmed her relationship with Glenn in April 2023.
Meanwhile, sources close to House Rep. Greene’s office suggested that Greene and her right-hand man's father were desperate to keep Travis Loudermilk’s alleged affair under wraps.
“Neither Congressman Loudermilk nor Congresswoman Greene want this story to see the light of day,” the insider said regarding Greene and Travis’s father.
“Congressman Loudermilk is a very conservative homeschooling advocate with deep roots in Bartow County and Greene doesn't want the PR nightmare of the public knowing her top man in the district has had an affair with a wealthy married woman who has three children,” the source added.
Travis’s wife also broke her silence regarding the alleged affair and subsequent divorce filing. She said she was “heartbroken” over the situation and slammed her estranged husband for pushing “faith, family, and freedom” while involved in an alleged affair.
“My kids and I are heartbroken over this situation,” Sarah Loudermilk said this week. “You never think that one day your husband will leave you for another woman after years of touting, 'faith, family and freedom.'”