'Stop the Nonsense': Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Claim That 'Earthquakes and Eclipses' Are 'Signs from God' to 'Repent'
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced more ridicule this weekend after she repeated her claim that “earthquakes and eclipses” were “signs from God” to “repent,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Greene rushed back to X on Sunday after she was mocked for a previous post published to the platform on Friday following a 4.8 magnitude earthquake across New York and New Jersey.
The controversial congresswoman claimed that the minor earthquake was a “strong sign from God telling us to repent.” She also alluded to the upcoming solar eclipse set to take place on Monday afternoon.
“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” Greene tweeted on Friday. “Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens.”
The congresswoman’s post on Friday was quickly met with a community note that explained how eclipses like the one set for Monday were “predicted hundreds of years ago.” The note also explained that earthquakes occur “more than 30 times a day across the world.”
“Monday’s eclipse was predicted hundreds of years ago, it will not have been caused by contemporary actions,” one reader added for context last week.
"Earthquakes occur naturally and happen (on average) more than 30 times a day across the world, although many are too subtle to feel,” added another reader.
Flash forward to Sunday morning, and Greene doubled down on her claim that “earthquakes and eclipses” were “signs from God.” She also acknowledged that she was “mocked” for her initial post.
“Many have mocked and scoffed at this post and even put community notes,” she wrote. “Jesus talked about that in Luke 12:54-56.”
“Yes eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen and we know when comets are passing by,” Greene added, “however God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for those of us who believe.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene suffered backlash and ridicule for her initial post on Friday. Her second post on Sunday morning brought similar responses.
“You just don't know when to quit, do you?” one X user responded regarding Greene’s alleged affair against her now ex-husband Perry Greene. “While you're at it, you should look up what Jesus talked about in Hebrews 13:4 regarding adultery and adulterers.”
“Gonna continue to scoff and mock,” another user responded. “That post was ridiculous.”
“Stop the nonsense and do something effective with your time,” yet another critic responded. “Go pass legislation, spreading fear with the end of times rhetoric WONT go unchecked.”
“The United States is already divided,” that user continued. “We don't need our elected leaders to further that division. Grow up and change your ways.”