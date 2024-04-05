WATCH: Donald Trump Shares Campaign Ad Calling Joe Biden's Dems the 'Party of Violence' After His Own Chilling 'Bloodbath' Speech
Donald Trump shared a startling 2024 campaign ad calling President Joe Biden and the Democrats the “party of violence,” RadarOnline.com can report. The new ad came just a few days after Trump warned of a “bloodbath” should he lose the general election in November.
The embattled ex-president’s latest campaign ad was released on Thursday night on Truth Social.
The clip included a montage of several prominent Democratic lawmakers – such as President Biden, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – using violent rhetoric in connection to Trump.
“Press always ask me, don’t I wish I were debating him? No, I wish you were in high school. I could take him behind the gym,” Biden said in one clip that appeared to be from the 2020 campaign trial. “That’s what I wish.”
“I said no,” Biden repeated in another old clip. “I said if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the h--- out of him.”
The new ad also included clips from Pelosi, Clinton, House Rep. Maxine Waters, House Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Senator Cory Booker.
“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country,” Pelosi said in one clip. “Maybe there will be that.”
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,” Clinton added in another clip, “what you care about.”
“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station? You get up and you start a crowd and you push back on them and you,” Waters charged. “Man. I know guys.”
“You know there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives,” Congresswoman Pressley also said.
“Please get up in the face of some Congress people,” Booker fumed in yet another clip.
Meanwhile, Trump’s new ad calling President Biden and the Democrats the “party of violence” also included several clips from non-elected officials – including talking heads like Chris Cuomo and Nicolle Wallace and also celebrities like Madonna.
“Show me where it says the protests are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” Cuomo said during one broadcast. “How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck?” Wallace asked in another.
“Yes,” Madonna admitted during a political event. “I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Trump Campaign’s new “party of violence” ad came just days after the ex-president warned of a “bloodbath” should he not win the general election against Biden in November.
“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” Trump said last month while discussing the car industry in America. “That’ll be the least of it.”
Trump has also embraced the term “bloodbath” in recent weeks while discussing the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border.
“I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden’s border bloodbath – and that’s what it is, it’s a bloodbath – is destroying our country and it’s a very bad thing happening,” Trump said during another rally in Michigan on Tuesday.
“It’s going to end on the day that I take office,” he charged.