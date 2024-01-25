Home > News > divorce Exclusive Details Adam Carolla Awarded $13 Million Vintage Car Collection in Divorce, Agrees to Pay Ex-Wife $32k in Monthly Spousal Support Source: MEGA Adam Carolla's nearly three-year divorce battle has come to an end. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 25 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Adam Carolla's nearly three-year divorce battle has come to an end. The radio personality, 59, is officially divorced after a judge signed off to end his marriage to his longtime wife, Lynette Paradise. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carolla agreed to shell out a boatload of money to his ex — but he's keeping his $13 million car collection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A judge signed off to end his marriage to his longtime wife, Lynette Paradise, this week.

Carolla and Paradise's divorce is listed as January 24, 2024, and, according to the settlement, Carolla will pay his ex a whopping $32k monthly in spousal support and $17k per month in child support for their 17-year-old twins: daughter Natalia, and son Santino. The pair will turn 18 in June, so he won't have to pay child support for long. Carolla and Paradise will share joint custody of the kids per the settlement agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

Paradise is walking away from their nearly two-decades-long marriage with an "equalization” payment of $4 million, including the proceeds from the sale of their family home. Their property in La Canada Flintridge, CA, is on the market for $8.3 million — and if they don't get the asking price, it will affect how Paradise can collect her money.

Source: MEGA He agreed to pay her $4 million, plus $32k in monthly spousal support.

Article continues below advertisement

If they get over $4 million, The Adam Carolla Show host and his ex-wife will equally divide the proceeds beyond that amount. If offered less than $4 million, Carolla will pay Paradise $17,000 in monthly installments until she's fully paid — which would take years. While the Love Line cohost is shelling out a ton, he gets to keep his most prized possessions — his vintage cars!

Carolla's collection is worth a shocking $13 million and includes a 1967 Lamborgini 400GT, a 2005 Astin Martin DB9, and a 2020 Nissan Anniversary 370Z. He's also keeping the 28 other pricey rides purchased through his podcasting company, Lotzi, Inc. But single Paradise isn't being left in the dust without a car.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Love Line' cohost also agreed to pay his ex $17k in monthly child support for their twins.

The documents show she's keeping a 2022 Tesla Model X and a 2021 Mercedes Benz. Carolla announced their divorce in 2021 after 19 years of marriage. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing the split on his podcast, he said, “Lynette and I are getting divorced. It’s not something that I wanted to get or to do, I’m a product of divorce, Lynette’s a product of divorce… No one ever signs up to get divorced. We’ve been separated for a few months, it’s hard, the kids come first, and they have.” He went on to explain that their breakup had nothing to do with something serious, like infidelity.

Source: MEGA " It’s hard, it’s a weird thing. Everyone gets divorced — or a lot of people get divorced … but it just never was in my cards," Carolla said of his split.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s not an event, it’s not somebody was cheating, it’s not chronic gambling or COVID, it’s really just two people that were just that different and just had completely different processes and approaches to life and just couldn’t meet in the middle somewhere. It’s hard, it’s a weird thing. Everyone gets divorced — or a lot of people get divorced … but it just never was in my cards," Carolla said. "I guess I didn’t have it as an option. My thing was like, whatever isn’t working, we’ll make it work. But ultimately, if you can’t make it work then it’s probably for the good, so I’m in a pretty good place.”

Powered by RedCircle