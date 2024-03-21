'I Don't Wish Physical Harm on Anyone': Ex-NBC Senior Exec Mike Sington Deletes Tweet Calling Barron Trump 'Fair Game' on 18th Birthday After Backlash
A former NBC senior executive ignited a social media firestorm with a now-deleted tweet calling Barron Trump "fair game" on his 18th birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Sington on Wednesday shared a photo of Donald Trump and his son, which read: "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now."
Barron is the former president's and former first lady Melania Trump's only child together and he has mostly stayed out of the spotlight during his father's campaign, leading to immense backlash from Republicans and Democrats who felt the message was out of line and inappropriate.
"What a horrible thing to say," one critic wrote. "Sounds like incitement to me," another echoed while reporting the post to the platform and Elon Musk.
"None of Trump's dealings are Barron's fault. This young man has enough to deal with. Lay off, people," a third commented while others felt it had a "creepy" undertone.
Sington, "Hollywood's Ultimate Insider," said in hindsight he understands how his post fueled outrage, explaining that its context was misconstrued.
"I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press," he told Newsweek in a statement.
"Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."
Barron was only 10 when his father was elected as commander-in-chief.
"He has a very good school in New York where he has a lot of friends," Donald proudly shared with PEOPLE about his son during his first presidential campaign. "But I tell him if this happens, Daddy will help people, and can help children like him, and that makes him happy. He's a young boy who is 9 years old and he is strong and smart and he gets it. He sees it."
Others in his inner circle reiterated that he has a good head on his shoulders.
"I cannot stress enough how kind and polite Barron is … he's just a great kid," Stephanie Grisham, former White House Press Secretary told DailyMail.com. "Just very, very kind and humble and empathetic and smart."
Barron has been attending the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is set to graduate with the class of 2024.