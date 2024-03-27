'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Ordered to Mediation With Estranged Husband Over Custody After Shocking Restraining Order Petition
Christine Quinn and her estranged husband have been ordered to hash out custody of their two-year-old son following their restraining order battle. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the court ordered the Selling Sunset star and Christian Dumontet "to participate in mediation to discuss custody and/or visitation" of the toddler in hopes of developing "a mutually agreeable parenting plan."
As this outlet reported, Dumontet was arrested twice last week. He was taken into custody the first time after Quinn accused him of throwing a bag full of glass at her during an argument. She claimed the bag hit their child, who was later taken to the hospital.
The legal documents filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday state that Quinn and her tech husband have two ways to agree to a custody plan: through a mediator or online.
A video conference mediation session is scheduled on 04/11/2024 at 3:00 PM unless they can agree to custody and visitation before then. As the court pointed out, "Mediation is an opportunity before your court hearing to agree to a schedule that works best for parents to share time with the child(ren)."
Last week, photos showed Quinn's husband being arrested in a bathrobe. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet was released from custody at 6:17 PM last Wednesday after posting $30k bail, hours after Quinn accepted an emergency protective order.
The order was meant to protect Quinn and her son from Dumontet for 7 days, but he violated the order after he sprung himself from jail.
The businessman was arrested for the second time last Wednesday at 11:30 PM after showing up at their Los Angeles mansion. It was reported that Quinn was allegedly gunning to extend the protection order against him and was meeting with lawyers around town about a possible divorce.
However, Dumontet turned the tables when he filed for a restraining order against her.
Dumontet asked the court for protection — a move he considers necessary, especially considering the allegations against him. He denied Quinn's domestic violence accusations and claimed their argument started over their dogs peeing all over his expensive belongings.
Dumontet said he picked up the bag and threw it against the wall — not at Quinn.
He also denied the bag had glass in it, alleging it was full of paper towels and dirty rags. Dumontet insisted he did not toss the bag at their young son, claiming that Quinn snatched the child away and went to another room in the house before cops showed up at their home with guns drawn.
As of this post, a judge has yet to sign off on his restraining order demand.