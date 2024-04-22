Pregnant Again? Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby #3 Speculation After Hiding Body in Baggy Sweatsuit at Aunt's Funeral
Kylie Jenner is facing pregnancy rumors after making an unusual fashion choice for her aunt's funeral. The 26-year-old reality star posed alongside her famous family in a baggy black sweatshirt and sweatpants instead of a funeral-approved outfit, sparking speculation she could be pregnant with baby #3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her bizarre wardrobe choice was displayed in a since-deleted social media post, showcasing the Kylie Cosmetics founder concealing her curves in the matching tracksuit. Meanwhile, her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, her mom, Kris, and her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ), were all wearing tasteful dresses or slacks.
Fans immediately noticed the inconsistency and questioned what Kylie was hiding.
"She’s pregnant again and hiding it," one social media user claimed. "Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit. Maybe that’s why they deleted it," theorized a second person.
"WHY is Kylie dressed for the gym when everyone else is going to a funeral????" asked another. Someone else thought she was "obviously a surgery."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.
The Hulu star already has two children — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has since moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet, leaving many to wonder if she's expecting a baby with the 28-year-old.
The pair were linked last year and kept their relationship top-secret for months; however, an insider recently claimed they drifted apart.
"They’re hardly together anymore. One might even say they’re on a break," a source told The Sun earlier this month. "Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
As this outlet reported, Kylie's aunt, Karen Houghton, died last month at the age of 65. Karen was Kris' younger sister and only sibling.
At the time, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office told RadarOnline.com that Karen's autopsy was "waived" because it was reported to the department that she passed away from natural causes.
However, her death certificate revealed that she died of heart problems. Karen's official cause of death was cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia with Type 2 diabetes being noted as a secondary underlying cause.