Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kylie Jenner

Pregnant Again? Kylie Jenner Sparks Baby #3 Speculation After Hiding Body in Baggy Sweatsuit at Aunt's Funeral

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is facing pregnancy rumors after making an unusual fashion choice for her aunt's funeral.

By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner is facing pregnancy rumors after making an unusual fashion choice for her aunt's funeral. The 26-year-old reality star posed alongside her famous family in a baggy black sweatshirt and sweatpants instead of a funeral-approved outfit, sparking speculation she could be pregnant with baby #3, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner pregnant
Source: MEGA

Kylie already has two children — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Her bizarre wardrobe choice was displayed in a since-deleted social media post, showcasing the Kylie Cosmetics founder concealing her curves in the matching tracksuit. Meanwhile, her sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, her mom, Kris, and her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ), were all wearing tasteful dresses or slacks.

Fans immediately noticed the inconsistency and questioned what Kylie was hiding.

Article continues below advertisement
kardashians aunt funeral
Source: Instagram

Fans questioned what she was hiding behind the sweatsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

"She’s pregnant again and hiding it," one social media user claimed. "Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit. Maybe that’s why they deleted it," theorized a second person.

"WHY is Kylie dressed for the gym when everyone else is going to a funeral????" asked another. Someone else thought she was "obviously a surgery."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hulu star already has two children — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kylie has since moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet, leaving many to wonder if she's expecting a baby with the 28-year-old.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

She began dating actor Timothée Chalamet last year.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair were linked last year and kept their relationship top-secret for months; however, an insider recently claimed they drifted apart.

"They’re hardly together anymore. One might even say they’re on a break," a source told The Sun earlier this month. "Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Kylie's aunt, Karen Houghton, died last month at the age of 65. Karen was Kris' younger sister and only sibling.

At the time, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office told RadarOnline.com that Karen's autopsy was "waived" because it was reported to the department that she passed away from natural causes.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner sister karen houghton dead
Source: Instagram

Kris Jenner's sister died of heart issues.

Article continues below advertisement

However, her death certificate revealed that she died of heart problems. Karen's official cause of death was cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia with Type 2 diabetes being noted as a secondary underlying cause.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.