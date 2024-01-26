Kris Jenner Desperate for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Get Hitched on TV: Report
The only person happier than Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothée Chalamet, 28, about their rumored engagement talk is matriarch Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a shocking report, the momager is reportedly pushing her youngest daughter into showcasing her nuptials on TV!
"Kylie's mom is over the moon about the engagement news, which could be a lifesaver for the failing Kardashian brand," a source blabbed to the National Enquirer.
The 26-year-old makeup mogul and mom of two was first linked to the Little Women star in April 2023. The couple were rumored to have started dating shortly after her split from on-again off-again rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and soon-to-be two-year-old son Aire with.
Like other members of her famous family, Kylie's love life has often been at the forefront of content for the Kardashian's reality TV empire — and insiders claim her romance with Chalamet is no different.
"Kris is trying to not interfere but she can't help herself," the source said. "You know she would love Kylie to have a live wedding on TV, but she's waiting until her daughter is officially engaged for fear of frightening Timothée off!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kylie and Kris' reps for comment.
Turning Kylie's walk down the aisle into a TV spectacle wouldn't be the first time Kris endorsed the idea of televising her child's wedding.
Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian famously married ex-husband Kris Humphries in an extravagant TV affair. The highly-anticipated event was even turned into its own E! reality series, which followed all of the drama leading up to Kim's $10 million dollar wedding in August 2011.
While Kim's wedding special turned out ratings and boosted the family's TV status, the SKIMs founder ended up filing for divorce just 72 days after she said "I do."
Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian's love affair with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker took center stage on the family's Hulu show.
Kourtney's Italian wedding sparked drama with Kim, who she accused her of "copying" her wedding aesthetic and making money off of her idea in a collaboration with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana.
While viewers were eager to watch Kourtney's big day, the theatrics of the wedding planning provided a much-needed ratings grab for the long running series.
While the Kardashian-Jenner family have ruled reality TV for well over a decade — and have used their TV fame to launch successful individual brands — a noticeable shift has taken place among their once devoted fan base.
Loyal viewers began to slam relationships highlighted on the show, like Khloe Kardashian's woes with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, as well as accusing the family of pushing unrealistic beauty standards while using photoshop and undergoing plastic surgery.
In addition to personalities plaguing ratings, Kylie has faced scrutiny over bizarre fashion choices, politics and was even accused of making light of the Astroworld music festival tragedy after she used the theme for her daughter's birthday party.