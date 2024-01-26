Kris Jenner Desperate for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Get Hitched on TV: Report

"Kylie's mom is over the moon about the engagement news, which could be a lifesaver for the failing Kardashian brand," a source blabbed to the National Enquirer.

The 26-year-old makeup mogul and mom of two was first linked to the Little Women star in April 2023. The couple were rumored to have started dating shortly after her split from on-again off-again rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and soon-to-be two-year-old son Aire with.

