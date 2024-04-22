'American Idol' Singer Mandisa's Autopsy Complete, Cause Of Death Pending as Police Investigate

An autopsy has been completed on former American Idol star Mandisa, whose unexpected death last week at the age of 47 left fans distraught, RadarOnline.com can confirm after speaking with the local medical examiner's office.

The cause of death is still pending for the gospel singer found dead on Thursday at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office said it could take between eight and 12 weeks for the results of the autopsy to be released.