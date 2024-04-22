'American Idol' Singer Mandisa's Autopsy Complete, Cause Of Death Pending as Police Investigate
An autopsy has been completed on former American Idol star Mandisa, whose unexpected death last week at the age of 47 left fans distraught, RadarOnline.com can confirm after speaking with the local medical examiner's office.
The cause of death is still pending for the gospel singer found dead on Thursday at her home in Franklin, Tennessee.
A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office said it could take between eight and 12 weeks for the results of the autopsy to be released.
Police in Franklin also tell us they are investigating the death, and that more information will be released Monday afternoon.
The medical examiner was initially unable to verify that the remains belonged to Mandisa, whose full name is Mandisa Hundley. Forensic testing needed to be conducted to confirm her identity.
The Facebook account for Mandisa posted a statement on Friday morning that read: "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased."
"At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details," the post continued. "We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."
Mandisa’s father initially confirmed his daughter's death in a statement to TMZ on Friday morning, expressing disbelief. The outlet reported that the singer had no known health issues.
David Pierce, the chief media officer at Christian radio station K-Love, also commented on the Grammy-winner's death Friday morning.
He said that "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles."
"Mandisa’s struggles are over,” Pierce continued. “She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us."
The Facebook statement issued from her account honored the singer as "a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."
The artist opened up about her struggle with depression on The Wally Show in 2017.
She revealed that her song "Overcomer" marked the onset of a downward spiral into severe depression, and that she even contemplated taking her own life.
During her time on Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, Mandisa landed in the Top 10 and ultimately placed ninth. She went on to release her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007, followed by several others.
She has said her biggest musical influences included Whitney Houston and Def Leppard.
Mandisa's fifth album, Overcomer, won the 2014 Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.
She reportedly studied vocal jazz at American River College in California and later studied music at Fisk University in Nashville.