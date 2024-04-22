Brian McKnight's Estranged Son And Ex-Wife Respond After Singer Calls Children 'Product of Sin'

Brian McKnight's son and ex-wife are speaking out in response to the singer referring to his estranged children as "evil," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 54, took to social media to respond to backlash after praising his stepchild Julia McPhee as his "one and only daughter," despite having a biological yet estranged daughter, Briana McKnight.

In a reply to a comment on one of his Instagram posts, Brian wrote that his children were a "product of sin," and that he "didn't raise them their mothers did."