Autopsy for Kris Jenner's Sister 'Waived' by Family, No Toxicology Will Be Performed: Coroner

Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton's body will not be examined despite her sudden death at age 65. A representative from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office told RadarOnline.com that Karen's autopsy was "waived" because it was reported to the department that she passed away from natural causes.

We're told that Kris' sister was "not brought in" to the coroner's office; meaning, the family decided to bypass the autopsy and toxicology examinations to move forward with the funeral plans. As RadarOnline.com reported, Karen died on Monday in San Diego.

Kris confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing several photos of her sister throughout the years. "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, captioned the tribute.

Despite their rocky relationship, Kris made sure to dote on her little sister. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," the reality star continued. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Kris said Karen's sudden passing "is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised." She concluded by telling her followers, "We must tell those we cherish how much we love them" and signing off, "I love you my beautiful sister."

Karen was Kris' only sibling. They grew up in San Diego under the care of their mother, Mary Jo, 89, after her divorce from their father, Robert Houghton. Robert died in a car accident in 1975 at the age of 43.

The sisters had a complicated relationship, with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie's aunt going on record to claim that Kris had changed after being thrown into the limelight following her family's reality TV fame. “I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister,” Karen said in 2014. “I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.” “She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed,” she continued. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris ever since she moved to L.A.” Thankfully, Kris and Karen made up years before her death, with the siblings posing for family photos in 2019.

