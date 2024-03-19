Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton Dead at 65
Sad news has struck the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, has passed away at the age of 65, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The exact circumstances of her passing are currently unclear, but San Diego County officials attributed Karen's death to natural causes.
Law enforcement sources reported Karen's death on Monday in San Marcos, California, according to TMZ.
Karen, Kris' only sister, shared parents Mary Jo and Robert Houghton. She grew up alongside Kris in San Diego under the care of their mother MJ after their parents' divorce.
Karen and Kris had a complicated relationship over the years, with Karen not actively involved in the Kardashian-Jenner reality TV fame despite their family's public spotlight.
In 2014, Karen publicly addressed their strained relationship. She stated that Kris had changed after becoming a top-tier celebrity.
“I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister,” Karen said at the time. “I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”
“She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed,” she continued. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris ever since she moved to L.A.”
She also addressed Kris' divorce from Caitlyn Jenner – seemingly taking Caitlyn's side.
Karen made headlines in 2016 for undergoing a five-hour facelift to resemble Kris Jenner, a decision she seemed more than content with at the time.
"I got a face lift and look 20 years younger," Karen celebrated. "I look like I have a 28-year-old chin.”
"I was offered it. I would never think I would have one,” she also admitted. “I look pretty good for 57.”
Flash forward a few years, and the family seemed to have reconciled in 2019 when Karen, Kris, their mother MJ, and their respective daughters posed for a photo together during Christmas.
Despite this apparent reconciliation, Karen had distanced herself from the family in recent years – choosing to live a more private life away from the public eye.
Before her passing, Karen worked as a part-time nurse and an author. She left behind her daughter, mother, sister, nieces, and one nephew.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kris came under fire in 2019 when it was revealed that she did not visit her sister after Karen was hospitalized for an emergency hip replacement.
“Kris hasn’t been to see her once,” a source close to the family revealed.
Another Kardashian-Jenner insider threw shade at Kris, now 68, and suggested that Karen was always the one to “care” for the pair’s mother Mary Jo.