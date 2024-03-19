Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton Dead at 65

Karen and Kris had a complicated relationship over the years, with Karen not actively involved in the Kardashian-Jenner reality TV fame despite their family's public spotlight.

In 2014, Karen publicly addressed their strained relationship. She stated that Kris had changed after becoming a top-tier celebrity.

“I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister,” Karen said at the time. “I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”

“She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed,” she continued. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris ever since she moved to L.A.”