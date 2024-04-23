Alec Baldwin Agitator 'Consulting Lawyers' After Actor Slapped Phone Out of Her Hand During Coffee Shop Ambush

The woman who recently had her phone slapped out of her hand by Alec Baldwin during a tense confrontation is reportedly “consulting lawyers” regarding the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Baldwin was ambushed by an anti-Israel protestor inside a New York City coffee shop this week, it was revealed that the woman – since identified as Crackhead Barney – was considering legal action in connection to the matter.