Alec Baldwin Agitator 'Consulting Lawyers' After Actor Slapped Phone Out of Her Hand During Coffee Shop Ambush
The woman who recently had her phone slapped out of her hand by Alec Baldwin during a tense confrontation is reportedly “consulting lawyers” regarding the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Baldwin was ambushed by an anti-Israel protestor inside a New York City coffee shop this week, it was revealed that the woman – since identified as Crackhead Barney – was considering legal action in connection to the matter.
She described the ambush of the former 30 Rock star inside a Manhattan coffee shop as “confrontational media” that served as a “statement about the double standards of society in the U.S.”
"My performance art and confrontational media is a statement about the double standards of society in the U.S.,” she explained this week. "As the U.S. supports Israel in the genocide of Palestinians, here at home powerful people maintain a facade of politeness and dignity while we export death and terror around the world."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Crackhead Barney made headlines on Monday night when she uploaded a video of herself confronting Baldwin inside a NYC coffee shop.
Baldwin snapped after Crackhead Barney accosted the embattled actor inside a coffee shop called Maman on University Place in Manhattan.
“White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me,” she wrote on her Crackhead Barney & Friends X account alongside the now-viral video of the incident. “While I was trying to get coffee.”
The video itself showed Crackhead Barney confront Baldwin several times as he tried to order a coffee. She also demanded that Baldwin say, “Free Palestine.”
"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I'll leave you alone,” Crackhead Barney charged in the viral video. “I'll leave you alone, I swear. Just say 'Free Palestine' one time, one time.”
Baldwin’s agitator also brought up the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico on the set of Rust back in October 2021.
"Why did you kill that lady?” Crackhead Barney charged further in the video. “You killed that lady and got no jail time.”
"You know he's a criminal,” the woman continued after Baldwin asked a nearby worker to call the police. “You know he's a f------ criminal.”
It should be noted that Baldwin recently pleaded not guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins' devastating death. A trial is currently scheduled for July.
Baldwin later appeared to slap his agitator’s phone out of her hand after she shoved the phone closer into Baldwin’s face.
"Can you do me a quick favor?" the actor asked the nearby coffee shop worker before he slapped phone away. “Can you do me one quick favor?”
Meanwhile, Crackhead Barney has since suggested that she and Baldwin should “collaborate more” after their coffee shop altercation.
“Me and [Alec Baldwin] should Collaborate more!” she tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Hey Alec…Truce let’s be friends and get coffee!”
“Since white men LOVE ME and are OBSESSED with me!” she wrote in a second X post. “[Alec Baldwin] LETS collaborate we BROKE the internet!”