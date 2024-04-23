WATCH: Alec Baldwin Accused of Smacking Phone of Anti-Israel Protester Who Demanded He Say ‘Free Palestine’ During Coffee Shop Confrontation
Embattled actor Alec Baldwin allegedly smacked an anti-Israel protester’s phone out of her hand during a recent confrontation inside a New York City coffee shop, RadarOnline.com can report.
Although it is unclear when exactly the tense confrontation took place, a video of the altercation was uploaded to X on Monday evening.
According to the video posted by the social media account Crackhead Barney & Friends this week, Baldwin snapped after the woman accosted the embattled Rust actor inside a coffee shop called Maman on University Place in Manhattan.
“White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me,” the person who runs the Crackhead Barney & Friends X account wrote alongside the video of the incident. “While I was trying to get coffee.”
Meanwhile, the video itself showed the woman confront Baldwin several times as he tried to order a coffee.
The woman demanded that Baldwin say, “Free Palestine.”
"Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I'll leave you alone,” the person who confronted Baldwin charged. “I'll leave you alone, I swear. Just say 'Free Palestine' one time, one time.”
"F--- Israel, f--- Zionism," the woman continued.
The woman also brought up the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in New Mexico back in October 2021.
Baldwin recently pleaded not guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins' October 2021 death. A trial is currently scheduled for July.
"Why did you kill that lady?” the woman who confronted the former 30 Rock actor charged further in the video. “You killed that lady and got no jail time.”
"You know he's a criminal,” the woman continued after Baldwin asked a nearby worker to call the police. “You know he's a f------ criminal.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Flash forward to the end of the nearly one-minute-long video, and Baldwin appeared to slap the woman’s phone out of her hand after she shoved the phone closer into the embattled actor’s face.
"Can you do me a quick favor?" Baldwin asked the nearby coffee shop worker before he appeared to slap the woman’s phone away. “Can you do me one quick favor?”
According to reports, the protestor was the same person who runs the “anti-fascist” Crackhead Barney & Friends account on social media. She is reportedly known for ambush interviews and goes by the moniker Crackhead Barney.
Several X users defended Baldwin after the video was uploaded to the platform on Monday night. They claimed that Baldwin was “repeatedly and viciously harassed” and that there was “no evidence” the anti-Israel protestor was “attacked” by the actor.
“The person filming this video was not ‘trying to get coffee,’” the X community wrote underneath Crackhead Barney’s video. “They repeatedly and viciously harassed Alec Baldwin and refused to leave the establishment when asked to by the staff.”
“There is also no evidence they were attacked.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this would not be the first time that Baldwin clashed with an anti-Israel/pro-Palestine protestor in recent months.
A similar incident unfolded back in December 2023 when Baldwin was confronted as he walked through another pro-Palestine demonstration in Manhattan.